CFL Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

WINNIPEG — The CFL Combine presented by New Era is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in five different drills in front of scouts from all nine teams.

The top bench press was awarded to Queen’s offensive lineman Ryan Berta, who pushed 225 pounds 30 times. The vertical jump winner was Hillsdale College’s running back Michael Herzog with a 39-inch jump.

The 40-yard dash ended on a tie between running back Michael Chris-Ike and defensive back Benjamin Labrosse with a 4.51 time by both. Chris-Ike also had the fastest three-cone (6.71), while Labrosse took home the broad jump crown (11′ 1 3/4″).

Finally, the short shuttle was led by Eteva Mauga-Clements (4.14).

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The National prospects results can be found here and the Global prospects results can be found here.

*Final results are subject to change following verification process

BENCH PRESS

RANK PLAYER NAME REPS POS SCHOOL 1 Ryan Berta 30 OL Queen’s 2 Owen Mueller 29 OL Windsor T-3 Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay 25 OL Laval T-3 John Bosse 25 OL Calgary T-3 Brandon Omonuwa 25 DL Wilfrid Laurier

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 Michael Herzog 39 RB Hillsdale College 2 Benjamin Labrosse 38.5 DB McGill 3 Luke Brubacher 38 DL Wilfrid Laurier T-4 D’Sean Mimbs 37 WR Regina T-4 DK Bonhomme 37 LB South Alabama

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL T-1 Michael Chris-Ike 4.51 RB Delaware State T-1 Benjamin Labrosse 4.51 DB McGill 3 Frederik Antoine 4.53 WR Laval 4 Michael Herzog 4.55 RB Hillsdale College 5 Dhel Duncan-Busby 4.56 WR Bemidji State

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 Michael Chris-Ike 6.71 RB Delaware State T-2 Mohsen Jamal 6.76 WR Western University T-2 Benjamin Labrosse 6.76 DB McGill T-4 Joel Dublanko 6.84 LB Cincinnati T-4 Cristophe Beaulieu 6.84 DB Laval

BROAD

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 Benjamin Labrosse 11′ 1 3/4″ DB McGill 2 Keven Clercius 10′ 9 1/4″ WR Connecticut 3 D’Sean Mimbs 10′ 7 3/4″ WR Regina T-4 Abdul-Karim Gassama 10′ 6″ WR Manitoba T-4 Luke Brubacher 10′ 6″ DL South Florida

SHORT SHUTTLE