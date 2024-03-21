CFL Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from every drill

- News
WINNIPEG — The CFL Combine presented by New Era is underway with prospects showcasing their athletic ability in five different drills in front of scouts from all nine teams.
The top bench press was awarded to Queen’s offensive lineman Ryan Berta, who pushed 225 pounds 30 times. The vertical jump winner was Hillsdale College’s running back Michael Herzog with a 39-inch jump.
The 40-yard dash ended on a tie between running back Michael Chris-Ike and defensive back Benjamin Labrosse with a 4.51 time by both. Chris-Ike also had the fastest three-cone (6.71), while Labrosse took home the broad jump crown (11′ 1 3/4″).
Finally, the short shuttle was led by Eteva Mauga-Clements (4.14).
CFL COMBINE presented by New Era
» Stream the 2024 CFL Combine on CFL+
» Numbers Game: Who’s set to have a big CFL Combine?
» CFL Combine Rosters: National | Global
Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The National prospects results can be found here and the Global prospects results can be found here.
*Final results are subject to change following verification process
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|REPS
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|Ryan Berta
|30
|OL
|Queen’s
|2
|Owen Mueller
|29
|OL
|Windsor
|T-3
|Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay
|25
|OL
|Laval
|T-3
|John Bosse
|25
|OL
|Calgary
|T-3
|Brandon Omonuwa
|25
|DL
|Wilfrid Laurier
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|Michael Herzog
|39
|RB
|Hillsdale College
|2
|Benjamin Labrosse
|38.5
|DB
|McGill
|3
|Luke Brubacher
|38
|DL
|Wilfrid Laurier
|T-4
|D’Sean Mimbs
|37
|WR
|Regina
|T-4
|DK Bonhomme
|37
|LB
|South Alabama
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|T-1
|Michael Chris-Ike
|4.51
|RB
|Delaware State
|T-1
|Benjamin Labrosse
|4.51
|DB
|McGill
|3
|Frederik Antoine
|4.53
|WR
|Laval
|4
|Michael Herzog
|4.55
|RB
|Hillsdale College
|5
|Dhel Duncan-Busby
|4.56
|WR
|Bemidji State
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|Michael Chris-Ike
|6.71
|RB
|Delaware State
|T-2
|Mohsen Jamal
|6.76
|WR
|Western University
|T-2
|Benjamin Labrosse
|6.76
|DB
|McGill
|T-4
|Joel Dublanko
|6.84
|LB
|Cincinnati
|T-4
|Cristophe Beaulieu
|6.84
|DB
|Laval
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|Benjamin Labrosse
|11′ 1 3/4″
|DB
|McGill
|2
|Keven Clercius
|10′ 9 1/4″
|WR
|Connecticut
|3
|D’Sean Mimbs
|10′ 7 3/4″
|WR
|Regina
|T-4
|Abdul-Karim Gassama
|10′ 6″
|WR
|Manitoba
|T-4
|Luke Brubacher
|10′ 6″
|DL
|South Florida
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|4.14
|LB
|Nebraska
|2
|Michael Chris-Ike
|4.19
|RB
|Delaware State
|3
|Michael Herzog
|4.20
|RB
|Hillsdale College
|4
|Benjamin Labrosse
|4.21
|DB
|McGill
|T-5
|Kaylyn St-Cyr
|4.25
|DB
|Montreal
|T-5
|Yani Gouadfel
|4.25
|DB
|Bishop’s
|T-5
|Daniel Bell
|4.25
|DB
|Mount Allison