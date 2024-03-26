Elks bring back American DL Emeke Egbule

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Emeke Egbule, the team announced Tuesday.

Egbule returns to Edmonton following his release by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL. The Texas native signed with Elks in September of 2023 and would make his CFL debut against the BC Lions in Week 16. He would go on to play three games for the Green and Gold, recording one defensive tackle before being released in late October to pursue an opportunity down south.

Prior to joining the Elks, the 27-year-old played three seasons in the NFL, appearing in 32 games with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019-21) after being selected by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Houston product would also have a brief stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice roster in 2022.

Egbule played four seasons of NCAA Division 1 football at the University of Houston, where he had 164 total tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over his collegiate career.