CFL reveals the 2024 CFL Draft and Global Draft order

TORONTO — The CFL will welcome its 2024 Draft class on Tuesday, April 30, with the Global Draft and the CFL Draft.

A busy day gets underway at 11 a.m. ET with the Global Draft. Teams will have two rounds to select Global players, with the results unfolding in real time on CFL.ca. Last year, the Ottawa REDBLACKS chose Blessman Ta’ala first overall. The Hawaii alum and American Samoan-born defensive lineman had six tackles and two sacks for the REDBLACKS in his rookie season, while suiting up in 12 games.

Football fans across the country can then shift their attention to the CFL Draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, airing on TSN and RDS.ca and the RDS app. TSN will air the first two rounds live on TV and will shift to TSN+ for rounds 3-8.

Last year, the REDBLACKS took Fresno State offensive lineman Dontae Bull with the first overall pick.

This year, the Edmonton Elks hold the first overall pick in each draft.

