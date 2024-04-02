Argos sign American DB Benjie Franklin

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed American defensive back Benjie Franklin.

Franklin, 27, most recently spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL in 2024 after signing with the team in January. The six-foot, 172-pound defensive back signed with the Argos last September, playing in one game but making a big impact with four defensive tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Before coming to the CFL, Franklin spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in 2023 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

The Texas native attended Tarleton State from 2019-2021 where he played in 29 games and recorded 103 tackles, eight interceptions, and one fumble recovery for the Texans. Franklin started his collegiate career at Navarro College (2017-2018) where he was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year after a six-interception season.