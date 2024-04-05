Riders add offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed American offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson.

Hutcherson (six-foot-four, 320 pounds) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, spending the entire season with the team.

Collegiately, he played five seasons (2016-2020) at the University of South Carolina, suiting up for 45 games and making 39 starts. The versatile lineman was able to have success at multiple positions across the offensive line making 16 starts at left guard, 12 at right guard and 11 at left tackle. In 2018, the Gamecocks allowed an average of just 1.77 sacks per game.

In his final season Hutcherson was named a team captain, earned Second-Team All-SEC honours from Pro Football Focus and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.