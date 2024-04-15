Riders sign American linebacker C.J. Avery

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker C.J. Avery, the team announced on Monday.

Avery (five-foot-11, 230 pounds) signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attending training camp with the Club. He went on play for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL in 2023, starting in all 10 games and making 62 tackles.

The Mississippi native played five collegiate seasons (2017-21) at the University of Louisville, suiting up for 54 games as a Cardinal. He registered 349 tackles, including 20 for loss, nine sacks, three interceptions, 16 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In 2019 and 2020, he led the Cardinals in tackles with 93 and 78 respectively. He was also named the team’s top defensive player in 2019.