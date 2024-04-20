Blue Bombers sign American receiver Myron Mitchell

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Saturday they have signed American receiver Myron Mitchell.

Mitchell (six-foot-one, 180 pounds; Alabama-Birmingham; born: June 17, 1998, in Jasper, AL) joins the Blue Bombers after spending last season with the Birmingham Stallions. Originally signed by the Michigan Panthers, Mitchell was traded to the Stallions and appeared in 10 games, pulling in 15 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown while helping Birmingham capture its second consecutive USFL title.

RELATED

» Bombers add American DL Chauncey Rivers

» Still Hungry: Oliveira just getting started in building own legacy

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Mitchell signed his first pro deal with the Minnesota Vikings in May of 2021 as an undrafted free agent and appeared in one game while spending most of the season on the practice squad before his release in late August of 2022.

He began his collegiate career at Butler Community College (2016-17) before transferring to UAB (2019-20) where he had 63 catches for 990 yards and seven touchdowns while also handling punt and kickoff return chores.

The Bombers also announced they have transferred American defensive lineman Nate Givhan to the retired list.