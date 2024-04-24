Argos add American OL Darta Lee

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday they have signed American offensive lineman Darta Lee.

Lee, 25, spent time with the Memphis Showboats (USFL) and Arlington Renegades (XFL) in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Texas native spent four seasons at The University of Texas at El Paso (2018-2021), playing 30 games over his Miners career.

The six-foot-three, 313-pound offensive lineman attended Kilgor College in 2017 after one season and six games played at The University of Illinois in 2016. He was the first true freshman to start on the offensive line at Illinois in over 20 years.

The team also announced American receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been moved to the retired list.