Forever a Bomber: Harris to sign one-day contract on Saturday

WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris will sign one more Canadian Football League contract to officially retire as a member of his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Wednesday.

One of the greatest running backs in franchise and league history, Harris and Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller will formally sign the contract Saturday night at The Met, 281 Donald Street, prior to the red-carpet premiere for the documentary of his life, ‘Running Back Relentless’.

A Winnipeg product, Harris began playing amateur football for the Eastman Raiders in Steinbach before his high school days with the Grant Park Pirates and Oak Park Raiders and then the Vancouver Island Raiders junior program. He turned professional with the BC Lions in 2009.

Harris signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2016 and was a key component in the franchise turnaround, capturing three rushing titles (2017-19), being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017, and selected as the 2019 Grey Cup MVP and Top Canadian as a 28-year championship drought came to an end. He was also part of the 2021 Blue Bombers Grey Cup championship team before signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, helping lead them to another title – his fourth Grey Cup, including one with the Lions in 2011.

Harris currently ranks sixth in career rushing in Blue Bombers history with 5,402 yards and became the CFL’s all-time leading Canadian rusher in 2019. He is one of just six players in league history to have eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark as a rusher, retiring with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns while recording 607 receptions for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns.