Qwan’tez Stiggers drafted by NFL’s New York Jets

TORONTO — Hailed as one of the most intriguing stories around this year’s NFL Draft, Qwan’tez Stiggers has made the next step in his young, fascinating career.

Stiggers was chosen by the New York Jets with the 176th pick (fifth round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

His move to New York comes after the 22-year-old was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie for his 2023 season with the Toronto Argonauts.

Stiggers led the Argos with five interceptions last year, helping propel the team to a league-best 16-2 record. He added five pass knockdowns and 53 tackles to his head-turning debut in the CFL. His run to Outstanding Rookie was more impressive given that he didn’t play any college football. His only prior experience to joining the Argos was a stint in the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022. He tied for the league lead there, with five interceptions.

The six-foot, 197-pound defensive back oozes potential. With the Jets, he’ll work to continue to grow into the promise he’s shown in the CFL.