National linebacker Charlie Moore announces retirement

CALGARY — National linebacker Charlie Moore announced on Monday his retirement from the Calgary Stampeders and the Canadian Football League.

A third-round selection by the Stampeders in 2021, Moore played 45 regular-season games over three seasons with the Red and White. He saw action as a reserve linebacker and particularly distinguished himself on special teams with a total of 32 tackles and a pair of punt blocks.

» Subscribe to the CFL's newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The South Delta, B.C., product also had two fumble recoveries with the Stamps and appeared in three post-season contests.

“We appreciate all the work and effort Charlie put in during his three years with the Stampeders,” said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We know he’ll be successful with whatever he chooses to do in the next stage of his life.”

“After a lot of careful consideration, I have decided to retire,” said Moore, a University of Calgary alumnus. “This decision wasn’t easy, however I feel that it is the best choice for me at this time. I thank Coach Dickenson and Coach (Mark) Kilam and the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me. I also thank everyone from the Stampeders organization for making my time with the team some of the best years of my life.

“I’m immensely grateful for having the opportunity to retire as a Stampeder. I will forever cherish the time I spent as a Stamp and I look forward to what the future holds for my life after football.”

Prior to his professional career, Moore was a standout at the U of C and was a member of the Dinos’ Vanier Cup-winning team in 2019.