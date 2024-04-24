Mock Draft 2.0: Who will the Elks take with the first pick?

We are just under one week away from the 2024 CFL Draft, which is taking place on April 30 (TSN/RDS).

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson offers up how he sees the first four rounds of action going, in his final edition of his 2024 CFL mock draft.

What will the Edmonton Elks do with the first overall pick? How much did the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings impact where Marshall thinks each player will be selected? Those questions and more will be answered in Marsh’s Mock 2.0 below.

ROUND 1

1. EDMONTON

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU

LB | MEMPHIS When I think of a potential first overall pick, that player has to be some combination of elite athleticism, on-field production and consistency mixed with generally positive health. Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has all this and more, but his profile does match up strikingly to that of Tyrell Richards, who famously was the first overall pick for Montreal in 2021, after this same Edmonton regime traded away the chance to draft Richards with the top pick. I’m not saying this is trader’s remorse and Edmonton is looking to make up for a failed decision, but what I AM saying is Cantin-Arku feels like a more natural weak side linebacker in the CFL to me than the other hotly discussed names such as Joel Dublanko or Melique Straker. After taking Michael Brodrique second overall last year, I see a potential home run here for a club that needs wins fast and often.

2. OTTAWA

KEVIN MITAL

REC | LAVAL Much like Edmonton, it’s go time for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Enough wading around in the East standings basement. Kevin Mital is a thick and quick body who will draw some fans from Quebec City to cheer for the nation’s top collegiate player in 2022 as Ottawa’s offence sees Dominique Rhymes, Justin Hardy and Jaelon Acklin complimented by Mital for whoever ends up leading the Ottawa huddle at quarterback.

3. SASKATCHEWAN

GABE WALLACE

OL | BUFFALO If you search out AJ Ouellette the way Saskatchewan did in free agency you are going to run the football. Depending on availability and NFL offers, this spot could be any number mauling offensive lineman. That being said, Gabe Wallace’s style and build would fit nicely as a first round pick for the Riders.

4. CALGARY

KYLE HERGEL

OL | BOSTON COLLEGE The Stamps need their next great lineman and I believe Kyle Hergel is that player. After allowing NO sacks and just two pressures in 2023, he can slot in immediately as a well-balanced pass and rush blocker who can spring Calgary’s classic run game free as well as keep Jake Maier clean at any interior position.



5. TORONTO

LB | CINCINNATI I doubt Joel Dublanko lasts this long based on combine hype and the fact he was present and competing when he likely didn’t have to be to become a top pick. If he does slide here, he immediately will hit the field on special teams and has the chance to get real game reps on the weak side or maybe even middle with Jack Cassar now established.

6. BC

BENJAMIN LABROSSE

DB | MCGILL I’m not sure exactly where Benjamin Labrosse would slot in amongst the Lions defensive backfield, but it’s a team predicated on speed and explosive ability. On special teams, the McGill CFL Combine standout would add an immediate pop so noticeable I believe he’d have a home on defence before August.

7. HAMILTON

NICK MARDNER

REC | AUBURN The Tiger-Cats are in win now mode with Bo Levi Mitchell and what they’ve lacked in large part since Steven Dunbar Jr. left for Edmonton in free agency a few years ago is catch radius and length. Enter York’s Luther Hakunavanhu via free agency this past February and now six-foot-six Nick Mardner who hails from nearby Oakville, Ontario.

8. WINNIPEG

TYSON HERGOTT

DL | WATERLOO Tyson Hergott is quiet, confident, productive and far more athletic than expected for his build. All of these signs scream a Mike O’Shea kind of player to me. The question, now, is whether the rest of Bombers brass agrees.



9. MONTREAL

OL | LAVAL Kristian Matte has been incredible, and returns once again this June but former second overall pick Trey Rutherford retired a few years back and eventually, the Als are going to want a towering presence opposite Pier-Olivier Lestage. Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay is 24-years old, has prototypical size, and comes from the Laval lineman factory where he crafted his body into a pro ready setup. Plug and play with maturity and smooth feet.

ROUND 2



1 (10). EDMONTON

REC | UCONN Raw athleticism that could be crafted in the right hands, I originally had Nick Mardner going to Edmonton first overall, but if the Elks go elsewhere and Mardner is off the board I see Kevens Clercius studying the skills of newly acquired Kurleigh Gittens Jr. as teammates this year in training camp.

2 (11). OTTAWA

THEO BENEDET

OL | UBC A risky move with NFL interest and Ottawa needing to gain steam quickly, but if Theo Benedet comes north and Ottawa has his rights, I see the fit. With 2023 first overall pick Dontae Bull in place, Benedet becomes instant insurance while likely starting anywhere else available outside of centre, which Cyrille Hogan-Saindon now calls home.

3 (12). SASKATCHEWAN

DANIEL OKPOKO

DL | SAN DIEGO STATE While Daniel Okpoko is likely a first round pick depending on NFL Draft and contract fallout from other highly rated names, we did see a couple defensive lineman slide each of the last two years. That makes me believe if someone is the odd man out for a handful of picks, it could be from that positional group. Okpoko’s build and natural movement skills were impressive in Winnipeg and he won’t make it past the dozen mark on draft night. Saskatchewan should bring him home, if available.

4 (13). CALGARY

LUKE BRUBACHER

DL | WILFRID LAURIER My annual ‘Calgary value’ pick, Luke Brubacher has the athleticism and desire of a first round pick and in my opinion SHOULD go there, but funny things happen on draft night and if he gets squeezed into the teens nobody will be smiling more than Calgary.

5 (14). CALGARY

DHEL DUNCAN-BUSBY

REC | BEMIDJI STATE I believe Dhel Duncan-Busby will be a second round pick with Mital, Mardner and Clercius all coming off the board first. Calgary having two picks in the second round and looking to add depth to an already loaded but incredibly injured 2023 receiver room makes me believe he’s the play here.

6 (15). BC

D’SEAN MIMBS

REC | REGINA Underrated, shifty and a great burst are what I think of with D’Sean Mimbs. He might even be discussed as an early second round pick if his hamstring stayed healthy at the combine.

7 (16). HAMILTON

MELIQUE STRAKER

LB | ARKANSAS STATE Simoni Lawrence is gone and it’s time to find the right fit to develop behind Jordan Williams. Enter Melique Straker, who is originally from Brampton, Ont., and made 216 tackles including 17 for loss over his college career.

8 (17). WINNIPEG

OLIVIER MUEMBI

LB | QUEEN’S The Bombers Canadian linebacking group is thin due to the retirement of Jesse Briggs. Only Max Charbonneau, Tanner Cadwallader, Jared Beeksma and Shayne Gauthier remain. Most of them are special teams players, so could Olivier Muembi become more in the right fit here?

9 (18). EDMONTON

JUSTIN SAMBU

DL | BAYLOR The Elks of Chris Jones and Geroy Simon era have steadily invested through draft and trade in acquiring Canadian defensive lineman. From Noah Curtis to Luke Burton-Krahn, Cole Nelson to J-Min Pelley, Justin Sambu falls to the late second round and the Elks take advantage.

10 (19). BC

CHRISTY NKANU

OL | WASHINGTON STATE I’m not sure Christy Nkanu is still available here but he’ll be nearly impossible to pass up anywhere near the last second round with long arms and a strong lower body the Lions get a backup to Sukh Chungh with starter potential very soon.

11 (20). WINNIPEG

MICAH ROANE

DL | SOUTH DAKOTA Mostly a pass rusher, Micah Roane could do much worse than working behind Willie Jefferson and could quickly challenge 2023 pick Anthony Bennett for playing time with the Bombers.

ROUND 3



1 (21). EDMONTON

DL | SASKATCHEWAN Could be a reach, could be the depth pick remembered most from this draft but with a pair of picks in short order, Edmonton can take a shot here.



2 (22). OTTAWA

RB | DELAWARE STATE I was so tempted to put Michael Chris-Ike earlier in this mock after being thoroughly impressed by his combine experience, but running back is such a tough spot to slot someone in and the market will likely dictate he falls here or later. I believe if he doesn’t go to Ottawa at 11th overall, there could even be a sweat-inducing trade scenario where the REDBLACKS package this and another pick to leap back into the early second round.



3 (23). SASKATCHEWAN

REC | CONCORDIA A Swiss army knife of pass catching talent, Ezechiel Tieide has NCAA pedigree with length and speed that goes beyond his combine performance.



4 (24). TORONTO

LB | BISHOP’S The 2022 AUS Defensive Player of the Year hears his name called and immediately gets to work competing alongside Argos first round pick Joel Dublanko as the Double Blue immediately fill the Jordan Williams void and add special teams depth with a pair of picks.



5 (25). TORONTO

OL | WINDSOR The Windsor offensive lineman are an interesting discussion that I’m sure we will have on draft night. The most prototypical CFL pass blocker is Owen Mueller, who adds depth to the Argos fray in what quickly becomes a younger and more athletic group of protectors.



6 (26). BC

OL | PURDUE He’s a massive frame and quick feet and if Daniel Johnson can stay healthy, he could play tackle for the Lions in a year or two as the true depth of this draft class in the trenches starts to show nearing the end of round four.



7 (27). TORONTO

DL | CARLETON With Sam Acheampong traded and Deionte Knight in the fold, Ifenna Onyeka quietly had a fantastic combine on the field and if his interviews matched the padded practice quality, the Ravens could see their man on the edge head to BMO Field.

8 (28). WINNIPEG

DARIUS SIMMONS

REC | MCGILL Much like Hergott described in the first round above, Darius Simmons is a low key star in waiting and likely wouldn’t see many touches for a couple years but should stand out anywhere he goes through training camp and preseason action.

9 (29). MONTREAL

ANTOINE FREDERIK

REC | LAVAL They didn’t get Mital, but they’ll happily pick up Antoine Frederik and see if the two can be reunited in a few years at the height of their powers.

ROUND 4

30) Edmonton Elks – Calgary OL John Bosse

Raw size, a pure tackle and a team looking to start Canadians all over the place. A short drive North for the Dinos product and John Bosse is home.

31) Edmonton Elks – Howard OL Anim Dankwah

Anim Dankwah was the largest lineman at the NFL Combine. Would Edmonton actually take two of the largest lineman ever in the CFL Draft back-to-back? Never say never.

32) Saskatchewan Roughriders – UBC DB Jerrell Cummings

Highly thought of with a strong build and great lower body burst, Thunderbird alum Lake Korte-Moore has fit in quite nicely with the Riders and should be campaigning for Jerrell Cummings to find housing in Regina.

33) Calgary Stampeders – Windsor OL George Una

If Kyle Hergel is the first round swing, George Una is the guaranteed base hit that could yield the same run scoring results. Calgary doubles down here in an attempt to shore up any concerns regarding injury or availability in season.

34) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Towson DL Samuel Obiang

With Mohammed Diallo and Reece Martin banging around inside there are sure to be some bumps and bruises. Samuel Obiang helps fill that void through camp and beyond if he cracks the roster outright.

35) Ottawa REDBLACKS – South Alabama LB DK Bonhomme

DK Bonhomme has pure fire off the edge with potential as a kick coverage specialist. Ottawa feels like a fun and unique fit for one of the really enjoyable players to watch live from this 2024 crop.

36) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Maine LB Terrence Ganyi

From UConn to Maine and now Hamilton, this Montreal native heads to Hamilton to add to the Jordan Williams linebacking movement.

37) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Montreal DB Kaylyn St-Cyr

A two-time All-Canadian who can look forward to covering Winnipeg sideline-to-sideline on the back end will quickly turn this Canadian defensive back group into one of the finest in the CFL with the Hallett brothers, Tyrell Ford and Jake Kelly all battling for reps.

38) Montreal Alouettes – Laval DB Christophe Beaulieu

The two time All-Canadian stays home like he did while attending Laval to the tune of two Vanier Cup wins to slot in behind CFL all-star standout Marc-Antoine Dequoy.