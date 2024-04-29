Riders sign National DB Katley Joseph

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Katley Joseph, the team announced on Monday.

Joseph (five-foot-10, 190 pounds) joins the Roughriders after two standout seasons (2022-23) with the University of Saskatchewan. The Ottawa, Ontario native was a Canada West All-Star in both seasons as a Huskie and earned First Team All-Canadian honours in 2023.

RELATED

» Hall: AJ Ouellette is feeling at home in green

» Buy Tickets to see the Riders in action in 2024

» Mock Draft: Who will the Riders select?

» Diversity is Strength: Catch up on videos, podcasts, and stories

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Over 19 games played he tallied 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles while helping the Huskies reach the Vanier Cup in 2022.

Prior to the U of S, Joseph played two collegiate seasons at the University of Maine (2018-19). He played 24 games, making 17 starts and earned 69 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and 20 pass deflections. As a freshman he was named to the FCS All-American Freshman Team.