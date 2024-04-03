Mock Draft 1.0: What will the Elks do at 1st overall?

The CFL Combine presented by New Era is in the books and the 2024 CFL Draft is now under four weeks away, taking place on April 30 (TSN/RDS).

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson offers up how he sees the first three rounds of action going, in his first edition of his 2024 CFL mock draft.

What will the Edmonton Elks do with the first overall pick? How much did the CFL Combine impact teams’ decision-making process at the end of the month? Those questions and more will be answered in Marsh’s Mock 1.0 below.

ROUND 1

1. EDMONTON

NICK MARDNER

REC | AUBURN With Kurleigh Gittens Jr. acquired this off-season there is an open door to a receiver being the first name off the board on April 30. While Mardner is the likely front runner there is nothing to say Chris Jones and the Elks won’t move this pick to the highest bidder like they did Montreal two years ago. If that happens all bets are off and the top pick will clearly be whatever the new team holding top spot covets, but I think Mardner’s athleticism and experience fits what the Elks are all about this season if they can get him North.

2. OTTAWA

MELIQUE STRAKER

LB | ARKANSAS STATE Last year Ottawa took care of the offensive line; now it’s time to go defence. Straker is a true hybrid which gives Ottawa increased flexibility and potential special teams upside from Day 1. It also comes with the hope that watching and following big free agent pickup Adarius Pickett as a star strong side linebacker develops the former Carleton Ravens rookie by bringing him back where he began his college football journey.

3. SASKATCHEWAN

GABE WALLACE

OL | BUFFALO If you search out AJ Ouellette the way Saskatchewan did in free agency, you are going to run the football. Depending on availability and NFL offers this spot could be any number of mauling offensive lineman, but Wallace’s style and build would fit nicely as a first round pick for the Riders.

4. CALGARY

BENJAMIN LABROSSE

DB | MCGILL While this is likely too early to see Labrosse come off the board it’s more a comment about how much I appreciate his well rounded build, skill and athleticism. At six-foot and 189 pounds, could we be looking at the next great Stampeders free safety following a stunning combine performance?



5. TORONTO

REC | LAVAL Payback for the horror of 2023’s Eastern Final disaster, the Argos snatch up Mital before Montreal can ever call a name. While there is always the risk of losing players to their hometown/province in free agency, this is the immediate backfill of trading Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton and injury insurance for the likes of Dejon Brissett and Tommy Nield.

6. BC

GIOVANNI MANU

OL | UBC While he’s likely to get an NFL look, BC would be quite the fit for either or both of UBC’s top birds. Especially important in a Grey Cup hosting year and needing to find ways to alleviate hits from QB Vernon Adams Jr. so he is in peak form come playoffs. Sukh Chungh isn’t done, but he can’t play forever and BC has to start thinking about the future.

7. HAMILTON

JOEL DUBLANKO

LB | CINCINNATI I doubt Dublanko lasts this long based on combine hype and the fact he was present and competing when he likely didn’t have to be to become a top pick. If he does slide here he immediately hits the field on special teams, in packages alongside Jordan Williams or in replacement of Williams on the odd week off.

8. WINNIPEG

KYLE HERGEL

OL | BOSTON COLLEGE The Bombers have a chance to cure the sour endings of 2023 and 2024 by winning a home Grey Cup in 2025. Hergel has tremendous upside and could fill many roles of need for Winnipeg as they work him in this season and see him shine next year.

9. MONTREAL

LUKE BRUBACHER

DL | WILFRID LAURIER Crazier things have happened. He might be too light, he might not be the perfect fit for the Alouettes scheme and on and on BUT the CFL Combine’s top tester will contribute and elevate any locker room he steps into. If I’m the defending Grey Cup champions I take a long, hard look here at getting younger and faster with the Golden Hawks standout.

ROUND 2

1 (10). EDMONTON

CHRISTY NKANU

OL | WASHINGTON STATE To begin round two the Elks get length, depth and a nasty mean streak in the form of Nkanu who immediately helps fill in and punch down doors for Green and Gold RB Kevin Brown.

2 (11). OTTAWA

DANIEL OKPOKO

DL | SAN DIEGO STATE While Okpoko is likely a first round pick depending on NFL Draft and contract fallout from other highly rated names, we did see a couple defensive lineman slide each of the last two years, making me believe that if someone is odd man out for a handful of picks it could be from that positional group. Okpoko’s build and natural movement skills were impressive in Winnipeg. He won’t make it past the dozen mark on draft night.

3 (12). SASKATCHEWAN

TYSON HERGOTT

DL | WATERLOO With Brubacher and Okpoko gone, the Riders seize on the other side of the trenches as new head coach Corey Mace builds out the framework for his club with one of the most talented and productive players in this draft.

4 (13). CALGARY

NATHANIEL DUMOULIN-DUGUAY

OL | LAVAL If Calgary is going to climb back into the West Division consistently, Jake Maier has to have time to find all his National weapons. Dumoulin-Duguay is 24-years old, has prototypical size and comes from the Laval lineman factory where he crafted his body into a pro ready setup. Plug and play with maturity and smooth feet.

5 (14). CALGARY

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU

LB | MEMPHIS With an extra pick in the second round Calgary can take an athlete in this spot after addressing line play and the defensive backfield. This feels like a real swing pick for Calgary, who won’t pick again until 33rd overall. Cantin-Arku could be a home run at this point if he’s still available against all odds.

6 (15). BC

KEVENS CLERCIUS

REC | UCONN If Jevon Cottoy is the big body heart of the Lions’ middle field passing attack, Clercius becomes the close second after working in with Vernon Adams Jr. and the ones through training camp, perhaps helping ease the lose of Dominique Rhymes to Ottawa this off-season.

7 (16). HAMILTON

GEORGE UNA

OL | WINDSOR If Bo Levi Mitchell doesn’t stay healthy this season feels like a failure in Hamilton. All respect to Taylor Powell, but people are buying season tickets to see Bo lead Hamilton’s attack and he needs to stay as clean as possible to get that done. Una has some unrefined traits in his game according to eyes better than mine, but huge potential and a reach advantage you just don’t find often at his thick lower body frame.

8 (17). WINNIPEG

DHEL DUNCAN-BUSBY

REC | BEMIDJI STATE If there is a receiver run earlier on Duncan-Busby could be long gone, but if he falls to the back end of round two with the Bombers having two picks, I think the value is too strong to pass up.

9 (18). EDMONTON

MICHAEL CHRIS-IKE

RB | DELAWARE STATE I was so tempted to put Chris-Ike earlier in this mock after being thoroughly impressed by his combine experience, but running back is such a tough spot to slot someone in and the market will likely dictate he falls here or later where — just like Winnipeg — the Elks have two picks in close succession and could add the versatile back with special teams pop previously unanticipated.

10 (19). BC

THEO BENEDET

OL | UBC Could BC really pick both of the UBC offensive lineman? If you are hoping to secure your future and upgrade while getting younger, both Benedet and Manu fit the billing and there is a conversation to be had about buying two lottery tickets instead of one in hopes of beating the odds.

11 (20). WINNIPEG

JUSTIN SAMBU

DL | BAYLOR Every year I seem to draft Winnipeg an interior defensive lineman, while nobody has really laid claim to being ‘next’ in the Bombers rotation.

ROUND 3



1 (21). EDMONTON

OL | CALGARY Raw size, a pure tackle and a team looking to start Nationals all over the place. A short drive north for the Dinos product and Bosse is home.

2 (22). OTTAWA

OWEN MUELLER

OL | WINDSOR The Windsor offensive linemen are an interesting discussion that I’m sure we will have on draft night. The most prototypical CFL-style blocker is Mueller, who adds depth to the REDBLACKS’ fray to protect whoever starts at quarterback come June.



3 (23). SASKATCHEWAN

LB | SASKATCHEWAN A late season injury derailed what would have been a great combine process for Wiebe. That won’t stop those who have known about him for some time for drafting the Huskies’ standout and looking forward to seeing him become one of the franchise faces in a few years.



4 (24). TORONTO

DL | CARLETON With Sam Acheampong traded and Deionte Knight in the fold, Onyeka quietly had a fantastic combine on the field and if his interviews matched the padded practice quality, the Ravens could see their man on the edge head to BMO Field.

5 (25). TORONTO

RYAN BERTA

OL | QUEEN’S A true centre and winner of this years bench press. Toronto knows what they are doing drafting and developing. There’s big potential upside here.

6 (26). BC

OLIVIEIR MUEMBI

LB | QUEEN’S Back-to-back Gaels, with Jordan Williams traded and Ben Hladik assuming the all important middle linebacker position alongside Josh Woods, Muembi would just look right fitting into that positional group.

7 (27). TORONTO

ANIM DANKWAH

OL | HOWARD The largest lineman at the NFL Combine, Toronto has largely drafted lineman for size and while Dankwah will need to shed some excess to be CFL ready, he fits the bill; especially if he’s available in the late third round.

8 (28). WINNIPEG

KAIL DAVA

DL | TENNESSEE TECH Recovering from injury, Dava would not be required right now. But his upside as a pick is worth noting for a year or two down the road as Willie Jefferson works without Jackson Jeffcoat opposite for the first time in a long time.