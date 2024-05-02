5 Things To Know for 2024: Ottawa REDBLACKS

As the 2024 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2024.

Okay. This is the year the Ottawa REDBLACKS start climbing back up the mountain, right?

After another deeply disappointing season in 2023 – the team’s fourth in a row – 2024 dawns with renewed hope and fresh optimism.

That’s been the case with the REDBLACKS over the last few years, however. And each season, the hope slipped away, powered at least in part by injuries.

As training camp approaches, the REDBLACKS are coming off a productive off-season, one during which the team re-signed some important stars, especially on defence, and moved the needle with regard to offensive personnel as well.

Here are five things to know about the Ottawa REDBLACKS as we prepare for 2024.

IS HE REALLY THE MAN?

The REDBLACKS need health, stability and consistent production from the quarterback position after suffering through four seasons of having none of that.

In trading for Dru Brown – impressive when called on as Zach Collaros’ back-up in Winnipeg last year – the REDBLACKS hope to have gotten the CFL’s next great QB in town, ready to find his light as a starter. Is the 27-year-old the ticket?

Second-year man Dustin Crum will try to muddy the decision-making with a strong camp and then there’s Jeremiah Masoli, the 35-year-old veteran trying to fight his way back to prominence after suffering a serious injury for the second time in as many years.

And Tyrie Adams, the young pivot who was impressing the brass before he was cut down by an ACL tear, is in the mix as well.

So who winds up being the REDBLACKS’ number one guy in 2024? Whoever it is, Ottawa is in need of them being the answer week to week as the team seeks stability at QB1.

THE DEFENCE IS POISED FOR TAKE-OFF

The Ottawa defence was pretty good for the most part last season, and general manager Shawn Burke was very successful in bringing back established stars in all three levels. With the addition of free agent star SAM Adarius Pickett – the East nominee as Most Outstanding Defensive Player while with the Toronto Argonauts in 2023 – Ottawa’s D has precisely the ingredient necessary to convert the unit from good to great in 2024.

Potential free agent defensive ends Bryce Carter and Lorenzo Mauldin IV are both back as are defensive backs Brandin Dandridge and Damon Webb. And when you consider that linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox and Frankie Griffin return to join Pickett in the linebacking corps – and with veterans like linemen Cleyon Laing and Michael Wakefield and defensive back Money Hunter back in red and black, Ottawa’s defence has the potential to dominate.

THE REDBLACKS HAVE A PRIME CONCERN IN THE BACKFIELD

Ottawa needs to find a solution at running back, after losing thousand-yard rusher Devonte Williams for “long term,” quite possibly the entire season. Williams, who suffered an Achilles injury during off-season training, was a lock to be the starter once again, a key ingredient in Ottawa’s offensive fortunes. Losing his talents is a big blow.

As it stands now, the REDBLACKS will be looking for a newcomer to step into the starter’s role, with the likes of Ryquell Armstead, Kylin Hill and Tyler Hoosman attempting to pop at training camp.

“All three of those guys are big backs, probably a little different than Devonte,” Burke told the Ottawa Sun’s Don Brennan. “More downhill, straight-line backs.”

“There’s probably some veterans that are available on the market, but for right now we want to give these guys the opportunity.”

TIME FOR A NEW NATIONAL RECEIVER TO STEP UP

Ottawa’s receiving corps sees three key, veteran pass-catchers returning, with Jaelon Acklin, Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison back for another season. And in bringing in free agent Dominique Rhymes for a second stint in Ottawa, the REDBLACKS have a wealth of experience and talent in all of them.

But with the release of veteran Canadian receiver Nate Behar this off-season, the REDBLACKS are in need of a young receiver to fill his shoes going forward.

Keaton Bruggeling, the 22nd pick in the 2022 draft, might be the guy. But don’t sell intriguing prospect Daniel Oladejo short in this competition.

And the REDBLACKS have added a prized prospect to the mix, taking Auburn receiver Nick Mardner with the second pick, overall, in the 2024 draft.

THEY NEED SUCCESS. EARLY AND OFTEN

Perhaps more than any team in the CFL (maybe the Edmonton Elks are in the same boat) the Ottawa REDBLACKS could really use some sustained success out of the gates in 2024.

Last year, they started out 1-3. Some optimism bloomed as they won their next two, but then they lost seven straight, winning one and then closing the season with four more losses. In 2022, they opened up 0-6. In 2021, it was 1-5.

Fans in the capital are restless. Surly, even. Tough to blame them considering their team has compiled a record of 14-54 over the last four seasons.

The first third of Ottawa’s schedule sees two against Winnipeg and one each against division rivals Montreal and Hamilton in their first four, followed by back-to-backers against Edmonton.

Starting out well – with an offence that shows it can move the ball consistently – would be just the tonic needed in Ottawa.