5 reasons to play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

TORONTO — We’re two weeks away from kickoff, which means it’s time for CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch.

Every week during the season, fans can login to their Game Zone account and make their Pick ‘Em picks for the upcoming game week. Fans can make their picks up to kickoff of the first game of that week.

The stakes are even higher this season with the CFL and Old Dutch partnering up once more to give you a chance to win amazing prizes every week.

CFL.ca brings you five reasons to play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch.

EVERY GAME MATTERS

With CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch, every single game matters. Two teams are playing late in the season with no post-season hopes in sight? Still plenty to root for as you choose which one will come out on top.

PREDICT THE FUTURE

A big constant in the CFL is that everything changes. That makes it even sweeter when you have a chance to prove to your friends that you knew exactly what was going to happen before it did.

Nail that REDBLACKS comeback win or that Roughriders go-ahead touchdown before it happens and show everyone that nobody knows more football than you. Who needs luck?

NEW POST-SEASON ACTION

CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch will be extended through the playoffs this season, meaning fans can make picks for all post-season and Grey Cup games. There will be a contest winner for the regular season and a grand prize winner.

Who doesn’t want to elevate the stakes when, well, the stakes have been elevated?

CHANCE TO WIN AMAZING PRIZES

The partnership between the CFL and Old Dutch gives you a chance to win big this season.

There will be over CAD 70,000 in prizes, including 147 daily prizes of an Old Dutch Snack Pack, weekly prizes of 2025 CFL Season Tickets to the team of your choice (first place) and a 25L Chilly Moose Ice Box filled with chips (second place).

Didn’t finish first or second on the week? No problem! There is also a 25 per cent off Chilly Moose product coupon for every participant when they make their first pick.

That’s before even getting into the end-of-season grand prizes, which include a round trip for two to the 111th Grey Cup, chips for a year and more!

DELIVER IN THE CRUNCH

There is nothing quite like Old Dutch Crunch Time Moment. While players show their clutch skills in the football field, you choose which one is your favourite to be entered to win the random draw.

That’s right, vote between two highlights that epitomized an Old Dutch Crunch Time Moment and automatically earn a chance to win up to five weekly prizes of a Harbour Chilly Moose Bucket filled with Old Dutch Chips OR one of 14 FREE Chips Coupon.