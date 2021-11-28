News
Headlines
Videos
Insight and Analysis
Power Rankings
The Snap
Transactions
Injury Reports
Beyond the Headlines
CFL.ca Writers & Contributors
All-Decade Team
Football Operations
CFL Draft
Cfl & Covid-19
Latest Updates re: COVID-19
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Info
COVID-19 Testing Results
Game Cancellation Policy
Video
Highlights
2021 Game Recaps
Interviews
Grey Cup On Demand
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC
Schedule
2021 Schedule
2021 Broadcast Schedule
International Streaming
CFL.ca Live
Standings
Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
League Leaders
CFL Rule Book
2021 CFL Guide Book
2021 Statistics
Players
All Players
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Tickets
West
BC Lions
Calgary Stampeders
Edmonton Elks
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
East
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Special Offers
Atlantic Schooners 2021 Season Seat Deposit
Premium Experiences
Shop
Grey Cup Fan Base
Shop Bc Lions
Shop Elks
Shop Stampeders
Shop The Rider Store
Shop The Bomber Store
Shop Tiger-Cats
Shop Argos
Shop Redblacks
Shop Alouettes
Forums
Fantasy
CFL Fantasy
CFL Pick ‘Em presented by TotalEnergies
CFL Fantasy Guide
Road to the Grey Cup
News and Notes
Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup Playoffs ready for kickoff
Grey Cup Events Schedule
CFL Network
Affiliates
More
Français
Follow CFL
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.
CFL Network
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
CFL
Affiliates
CFLPA
CFL Alumni
Football Canada
U SPORTS Football
Canadian Football Hall of Fame
CFL Officials
More
FAQs
Careers
Contact Us
Media
Legal
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
News
News
Headlines
Beyond the Headlines
Cfl & Covid-19
Video
Video
Highlights
2021 Game Recaps
Interviews
Grey Cup On Demand
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC
Schedule
Schedule
2021 Schedule
2021 Broadcast Schedule
International Streaming
CFL.ca Live
Standings
Standings
Stats
Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
League Leaders
CFL Rule Book
2021 CFL Guide Book
2021 Statistics
Players
Players
All Players
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Tickets
Tickets
West
East
Special Offers
" href="https://www.cfl.ca/premium/">
Shop
Shop
Grey Cup Fan Base
Shop Bc Lions
Shop Elks
Shop Stampeders
Shop The Rider Store
Shop The Bomber Store
Shop Tiger-Cats
Shop Argos
Shop Redblacks
Shop Alouettes
Forums
Forums
Fantasy
Fantasy
CFL Fantasy
CFL Pick 'Em presented by TotalEnergies
CFL Fantasy Guide
Road to the Grey Cup
Road to the Grey Cup
News and Notes
Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup Playoffs ready for kickoff
Grey Cup Events Schedule
Team Sites
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
CFL
Français
Follow
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Newsletter
Search
Menu
Calendar
CFL
News
Headlines
Videos
Insight and Analysis
Power Rankings
The Snap
Transactions
Injury Reports
Beyond the Headlines
CFL.ca Writers & Contributors
All-Decade Team
Football Operations
CFL Draft
Cfl & Covid-19
Latest Updates re: COVID-19
Rapid COVID-19 Testing Info
COVID-19 Testing Results
Game Cancellation Policy
Video
Highlights
2021 Game Recaps
Interviews
Grey Cup On Demand
CFL in 40 presented by CDIC
Schedule
2021 Schedule
2021 Broadcast Schedule
International Streaming
CFL.ca Live
Standings
Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
League Leaders
CFL Rule Book
2021 CFL Guide Book
2021 Statistics
Players
All Players
BC Lions
Edmonton Elks
Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Tickets
West
BC Lions
Calgary Stampeders
Edmonton Elks
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
East
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Toronto Argonauts
Ottawa REDBLACKS
Montreal Alouettes
Special Offers
Atlantic Schooners 2021 Season Seat Deposit
Premium Experiences
Shop
Grey Cup Fan Base
Shop Bc Lions
Shop Elks
Shop Stampeders
Shop The Rider Store
Shop The Bomber Store
Shop Tiger-Cats
Shop Argos
Shop Redblacks
Shop Alouettes
Forums
Fantasy
CFL Fantasy
CFL Pick ‘Em presented by TotalEnergies
CFL Fantasy Guide
Road to the Grey Cup
News and Notes
Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup Playoffs ready for kickoff
Grey Cup Events Schedule
Montreal
Hamilton
Montreal
Alouettes
Tim Hortons Field
Hamilton
Tiger-Cats
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Where To Watch
Share
Expand
Collapse
Where To Watch
Get Tickets
Share
Odds Powered By
Matchup
Preview
Box Score
Play By Play
Videos
Game Notes