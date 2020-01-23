‘The Waggle’ presented by Sport Clips is the official podcast of the Canadian Football League, hosted by Gemini nominated broadcaster Donnovan Bennett and three-time Grey Cup Champion, two-time CFL All-Star, and Most Outstanding Canadian East nominee Davis Sanchez. To subscribe and listen to recent episodes, please see below.

E pisode 196: We’re big in Japan + Ranking the FAs

EPISODE OVERVIEW: The boys are joined by a very special guest all the way from Tokyo. But before that, Davis and Donnovan debate the recently released Top 30 Free Agent list on CFL.ca. Later, in this week’s Objectionable Conduct, Davis weighs in on people “doing it for the ‘gram” in public.

EPISODE RUNDOWN: Welcome to The Waggle (0:00); Passing of Kobe Bryant (2:34); Collaros signs in Winnipeg (9:06); Donnovan’s Top 5 FAs (11:20); Davis’ Top 5 FAs (19:10); Toronto and Ottawa QB options (21:40); Should Nichols feel slighted by the Bombers? (28:48); Objectionable Conduct: Influencers in the wild (37:37); Interview with Scotty from Tokyo’s CFL Podcast ‘Two Guys, One Grey Cup’ (43:29).

E xtra: Eugene Lewis share his story #BellLetsTalk

EPISODE OVERVIEW: For #BellLetsTalk day, Alouettes receiver Eugene Lewis shares his story of watching his father deal with and overcome depression and how it has motivated him to be a better athlete, but also to help others.

E pisode 195: Going Global + Who are the Top 30 FAs?

EPISODE OVERVIEW: Brodie is back from her honeymoon and joins Donnovan to chat about the latest on CFL 2.0, the top 30 free agents about to hit the market, and the appropriateness of sweatpants in the office.

EPISODE RUNDOWN: How late is too late to say “Happy New Year”? (0:00); Global Combines continue (6:30); DJ on Global optimism (9:15); Debating the Top 30 Free Agents (16:45); CFL Power Couples (31:45); Montreal assembles front office (40:33); Which CFL team will Meghan and Harry cheer for? (43:20); Objectionable conduct (45:50).

E xtra: The Manny Show must go on

EPISODE OVERVIEW: Donnovan catches up with Manny Arceneaux during Grey Cup week in November 2019 to discuss his future, his motivations, and what legacy he wants to leave on the CFL.

E pisode 194: Exploring the QB landscape w/ Marshall Ferguson

EPISODE OVERVIEW: Marshall Ferguson joins Davis Sanchez for another off-season edition of The Waggle. We’re talking the latest leadership news in Montreal, where the QBs will last this time around, and what to expect from the CFL global combines.

EPISODE RUNDOWN: Montreal locks in Macocia, new President (1:00); Analyzing the QB landscape in 2020 (14:10); Who is better right now: Masoli or Evans? (19:00); Toronto’s QB situation (20:10); Where does Zach Collaros fit? (22:40); Davis’ NFL roster story (29:20); Global combines underway across the world (33:38).

E pisode 193: Can Ottawa lock up Arbuckle + The best GM nobody is talking about

EPISODE OVERVIEW: Davis and Donnovan analyze the latest moves and news in the CFL, including Nick Arbuckle’s potential signing in Ottawa and Hamilton’s stacked quarterback room.

EPISODE RUNDOWN: The fallout from Nick Arbuckle trade (1:00); Hamilton locks up Masoli (13:00); Who should start for the Tiger-Cats? (17:10); Montreal Alouettes new owners (22:40); The most qualified GM nobody is talking about (29:30); Nick Marshall and Shaq Cooper off the FA board (33:30); Objectional Conduct (35:30).

E pisode 192: New Year, new resolutions for CFL teams

EPISODE OVERVIEW: We’re quickly dropping in to wish you a happy new year, and give you a new years resolution for every team in the CFL.

