News December 17, 2019

CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

Washington State University

TORONTO — For the final time this season, the nine CFL teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists.

Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings. The first listing was released in August.

CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Below are the lists of 10 players from each CFL team:

BC LIONS
Name Position College
COOPER, Zerrick QB Jacksonville State
FARMER, Koa LB Penn State
HALL, Emanuel WR Missouri
HIGHSMITH, Alex* DL Charlotte
JACKSON, Tyree QB Buffalo
PATTERSON, Shea* QB Michigan
SLOVIS, Kedon* QB USC
SMITH, Rodney* RB Minnesota
TATE, Khalil QB Arizona
TIANO, Nick QB Tennessee Chattanooga

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

EDMONTON ESKIMOS
Name Position College
ALLEN, Dakota LB Texas Tech
BEAVERS, Willie OL Western Michigan
BUECHELE, Shane* QB SMU
DAWKINS, Dalyn RB Colorado State
FIELDS, Mark DB Clemson
HANSEN, Chad WR Cal
MITCHELL, Steven WR USC
SHOCKLEY, Ed LB Villanova
WILKINS, Manny QB Arizona State
ZYLSTRA, Shane WR Minnesota State – Mankato

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Name Position College
HOLMES, Tyrone DE Montana
JAMES, Cory LB Colorado State
KANOFF, Chad QB Princeton
LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois
MAIER, Jake QB UC Davis
MCSORLEY, Trace QB Penn State
NICOLAS, Dadi DE Virginia Tech
THOMAS, Duke DB Texas
VIRGIL, Chason QB Southeastern Louisiana
WILDS, Brandon RB South Carolina

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Name Position College
BARKER, Kaleb QB Troy
CHEEVERS, Hamp DB Boston College
GARCIA, Antonio OL Troy
GREEN, Chaz OL Florida
LIPPETT, Tony DB Michigan State
LOVE, Josh QB San Jose State
MCBRIDE, Tre WR William & Mary
MURPHY, Marcus RB Missouri
PUMPHREY, Donnel RB San Diego State
SMITH, Terrance LB Florida State

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Name Position College
BENTLEY, Jake QB South Carolina
CRACRAFT, River WR Washington State
DEAN, Jhavonte DB Miami
HEINICKE, Taylor QB Old Dominion
JOHNSON, Trey DB Villanova
MICKENS, Jaydon WR Washington
MOON, Quentin LB Western Illinois
REILLY, Brandon WR Nebraska
RINGO, Christian DT Louisiana Lafayette
RUDOLPH, Travis WR Florida State

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Name Position College
BADET, Jeff WR Oklahoma
BOLDEN, Victor WR Oregon State
GORDON, Anthony* QB Washington State
HUNTLEY, Tyler* QB Utah
HURTS, Jalen* QB Oklahoma
SMITH, J’Mar* QB Louisiana Tech
SMITH, Sutton DL Northern Illinois
WHITE, Papi WR Ohio
WHITE, Tim WR Arizona State
WILSON, Kyle LB Arkansas State

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Name Position College
CLIETT, Reshard LB USF
COOK, Connor QB Michigan State
DAVIS, Jawill WR Bethune Cookman
DAVIS, Ryan DL Bethune Cookman
FOURCADE, Chase QB Nicholls State
GLASS, Mike* QB Eastern Michigan
HAROLD, Eli DL Virginia
MACK, Ledarius* DL Buffalo
OLLIE, Ronald DL Nicholls State
ZAMORT, Ronald DB Western Michigan

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Name Position College
ALLEN, Floyd WR Ole Miss
BAHAR, Kenji QB Monmouth
BENKERT, Kurt QB Virginia
BLOUGH, David QB Purdue
DAVIS, Rashard WR James Madison
DUNGEY, Eric QB Syracuse
HODGES, Devlin QB Samford
PRICE, Ejuan LB Pittsburgh
RIVERS, Roland QB Slippery Rock
WALKER, P.J. QB Temple

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Name Position College
ADAMS, Keion DL Western Michigan
ALLEN, Austin QB Arkansas
BLUNT, B.J. LB McNeese State
DAVIS, Jamal DL Akron
HUNTER, Michael DB Oklahoma State
REDDING, Teo WR Bowling Green
SCHULT, Karter DL Northern Iowa
SILLS V, David WR West Virginia
SANTOSO, Ryan K Minnesota
WHITE JR., Reggie WR Monmouth

 

