CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

TORONTO — For the final time this season, the nine CFL teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists.

Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings. The first listing was released in August.

CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Below are the lists of 10 players from each CFL team:

BC LIONS Name Position College COOPER, Zerrick QB Jacksonville State FARMER, Koa LB Penn State HALL, Emanuel WR Missouri HIGHSMITH, Alex* DL Charlotte JACKSON, Tyree QB Buffalo PATTERSON, Shea* QB Michigan SLOVIS, Kedon* QB USC SMITH, Rodney* RB Minnesota TATE, Khalil QB Arizona TIANO, Nick QB Tennessee Chattanooga

* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game

EDMONTON ESKIMOS Name Position College ALLEN, Dakota LB Texas Tech BEAVERS, Willie OL Western Michigan BUECHELE, Shane* QB SMU DAWKINS, Dalyn RB Colorado State FIELDS, Mark DB Clemson HANSEN, Chad WR Cal MITCHELL, Steven WR USC SHOCKLEY, Ed LB Villanova WILKINS, Manny QB Arizona State ZYLSTRA, Shane WR Minnesota State – Mankato

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Name Position College HOLMES, Tyrone DE Montana JAMES, Cory LB Colorado State KANOFF, Chad QB Princeton LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois MAIER, Jake QB UC Davis MCSORLEY, Trace QB Penn State NICOLAS, Dadi DE Virginia Tech THOMAS, Duke DB Texas VIRGIL, Chason QB Southeastern Louisiana WILDS, Brandon RB South Carolina

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Name Position College BARKER, Kaleb QB Troy CHEEVERS, Hamp DB Boston College GARCIA, Antonio OL Troy GREEN, Chaz OL Florida LIPPETT, Tony DB Michigan State LOVE, Josh QB San Jose State MCBRIDE, Tre WR William & Mary MURPHY, Marcus RB Missouri PUMPHREY, Donnel RB San Diego State SMITH, Terrance LB Florida State

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Name Position College BENTLEY, Jake QB South Carolina CRACRAFT, River WR Washington State DEAN, Jhavonte DB Miami HEINICKE, Taylor QB Old Dominion JOHNSON, Trey DB Villanova MICKENS, Jaydon WR Washington MOON, Quentin LB Western Illinois REILLY, Brandon WR Nebraska RINGO, Christian DT Louisiana Lafayette RUDOLPH, Travis WR Florida State

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Name Position College BADET, Jeff WR Oklahoma BOLDEN, Victor WR Oregon State GORDON, Anthony* QB Washington State HUNTLEY, Tyler* QB Utah HURTS, Jalen* QB Oklahoma SMITH, J’Mar* QB Louisiana Tech SMITH, Sutton DL Northern Illinois WHITE, Papi WR Ohio WHITE, Tim WR Arizona State WILSON, Kyle LB Arkansas State

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Name Position College CLIETT, Reshard LB USF COOK, Connor QB Michigan State DAVIS, Jawill WR Bethune Cookman DAVIS, Ryan DL Bethune Cookman FOURCADE, Chase QB Nicholls State GLASS, Mike* QB Eastern Michigan HAROLD, Eli DL Virginia MACK, Ledarius* DL Buffalo OLLIE, Ronald DL Nicholls State ZAMORT, Ronald DB Western Michigan

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Name Position College ALLEN, Floyd WR Ole Miss BAHAR, Kenji QB Monmouth BENKERT, Kurt QB Virginia BLOUGH, David QB Purdue DAVIS, Rashard WR James Madison DUNGEY, Eric QB Syracuse HODGES, Devlin QB Samford PRICE, Ejuan LB Pittsburgh RIVERS, Roland QB Slippery Rock WALKER, P.J. QB Temple

