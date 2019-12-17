CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- FREE AGENCY
Follow CFL
© 2019 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2019 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — For the final time this season, the nine CFL teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists.
Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings. The first listing was released in August.
CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
Below are the lists of 10 players from each CFL team:
|
BC LIONS
|Name
|Position
|College
|COOPER, Zerrick
|QB
|Jacksonville State
|FARMER, Koa
|LB
|Penn State
|HALL, Emanuel
|WR
|Missouri
|HIGHSMITH, Alex*
|DL
|Charlotte
|JACKSON, Tyree
|QB
|Buffalo
|PATTERSON, Shea*
|QB
|Michigan
|SLOVIS, Kedon*
|QB
|USC
|SMITH, Rodney*
|RB
|Minnesota
|TATE, Khalil
|QB
|Arizona
|TIANO, Nick
|QB
|Tennessee Chattanooga
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
EDMONTON ESKIMOS
|Name
|Position
|College
|ALLEN, Dakota
|LB
|Texas Tech
|BEAVERS, Willie
|OL
|Western Michigan
|BUECHELE, Shane*
|QB
|SMU
|DAWKINS, Dalyn
|RB
|Colorado State
|FIELDS, Mark
|DB
|Clemson
|HANSEN, Chad
|WR
|Cal
|MITCHELL, Steven
|WR
|USC
|SHOCKLEY, Ed
|LB
|Villanova
|WILKINS, Manny
|QB
|Arizona State
|ZYLSTRA, Shane
|WR
|Minnesota State – Mankato
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|HOLMES, Tyrone
|DE
|Montana
|JAMES, Cory
|LB
|Colorado State
|KANOFF, Chad
|QB
|Princeton
|LEWIS, Tommylee
|WR
|Northern Illinois
|MAIER, Jake
|QB
|UC Davis
|MCSORLEY, Trace
|QB
|Penn State
|NICOLAS, Dadi
|DE
|Virginia Tech
|THOMAS, Duke
|DB
|Texas
|VIRGIL, Chason
|QB
|Southeastern Louisiana
|WILDS, Brandon
|RB
|South Carolina
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|BARKER, Kaleb
|QB
|Troy
|CHEEVERS, Hamp
|DB
|Boston College
|GARCIA, Antonio
|OL
|Troy
|GREEN, Chaz
|OL
|Florida
|LIPPETT, Tony
|DB
|Michigan State
|LOVE, Josh
|QB
|San Jose State
|MCBRIDE, Tre
|WR
|William & Mary
|MURPHY, Marcus
|RB
|Missouri
|PUMPHREY, Donnel
|RB
|San Diego State
|SMITH, Terrance
|LB
|Florida State
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|BENTLEY, Jake
|QB
|South Carolina
|CRACRAFT, River
|WR
|Washington State
|DEAN, Jhavonte
|DB
|Miami
|HEINICKE, Taylor
|QB
|Old Dominion
|JOHNSON, Trey
|DB
|Villanova
|MICKENS, Jaydon
|WR
|Washington
|MOON, Quentin
|LB
|Western Illinois
|REILLY, Brandon
|WR
|Nebraska
|RINGO, Christian
|DT
|Louisiana Lafayette
|RUDOLPH, Travis
|WR
|Florida State
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Name
|Position
|College
|BADET, Jeff
|WR
|Oklahoma
|BOLDEN, Victor
|WR
|Oregon State
|GORDON, Anthony*
|QB
|Washington State
|HUNTLEY, Tyler*
|QB
|Utah
|HURTS, Jalen*
|QB
|Oklahoma
|SMITH, J’Mar*
|QB
|Louisiana Tech
|SMITH, Sutton
|DL
|Northern Illinois
|WHITE, Papi
|WR
|Ohio
|WHITE, Tim
|WR
|Arizona State
|WILSON, Kyle
|LB
|Arkansas State
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Name
|Position
|College
|CLIETT, Reshard
|LB
|USF
|COOK, Connor
|QB
|Michigan State
|DAVIS, Jawill
|WR
|Bethune Cookman
|DAVIS, Ryan
|DL
|Bethune Cookman
|FOURCADE, Chase
|QB
|Nicholls State
|GLASS, Mike*
|QB
|Eastern Michigan
|HAROLD, Eli
|DL
|Virginia
|MACK, Ledarius*
|DL
|Buffalo
|OLLIE, Ronald
|DL
|Nicholls State
|ZAMORT, Ronald
|DB
|Western Michigan
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Name
|Position
|College
|ALLEN, Floyd
|WR
|Ole Miss
|BAHAR, Kenji
|QB
|Monmouth
|BENKERT, Kurt
|QB
|Virginia
|BLOUGH, David
|QB
|Purdue
|DAVIS, Rashard
|WR
|James Madison
|DUNGEY, Eric
|QB
|Syracuse
|HODGES, Devlin
|QB
|Samford
|PRICE, Ejuan
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|RIVERS, Roland
|QB
|Slippery Rock
|WALKER, P.J.
|QB
|Temple
* Denotes a player participating in an NCAA Bowl game
|
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Name
|Position
|College
|ADAMS, Keion
|DL
|Western Michigan
|ALLEN, Austin
|QB
|Arkansas
|BLUNT, B.J.
|LB
|McNeese State
|DAVIS, Jamal
|DL
|Akron
|HUNTER, Michael
|DB
|Oklahoma State
|REDDING, Teo
|WR
|Bowling Green
|SCHULT, Karter
|DL
|Northern Iowa
|SILLS V, David
|WR
|West Virginia
|SANTOSO, Ryan
|K
|Minnesota
|WHITE JR., Reggie
|WR
|Monmouth