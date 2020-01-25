An early look at the 2020 CFL Draft selection order

TORONTO — With the 2019 season in the books, work begins on 2020 for the nine CFL teams. In addition to February’s free agent deadline, clubs are preparing for March’s Combine season which will eventually lead up to April’s Draft.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall pick, but that could change depending on what Nick Arbuckle decides to do over the next few weeks. In the pivot’s trade earlier this month, Calgary received a conditional pick in the 2020 draft (first overall) from Ottawa.

If Arbuckle signs an extension with Ottawa before the free agency period opens, the first pick in the draft becomes the Stampeders and Ottawa will receive Calgary’s first round pick (sixth overall).

2020 CFL DRAFT SELECTION ORDER

To see a complete rundown of all eight rounds and the picks assigned to each CFL team, check out the 2020 CFL.ca Draft Tracker.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold two picks in the first round, pick five and pick eight. The fifth overall pick was part of the trade that sent former CFL QB Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes in 2018.

Montreal doesn’t have a pick in the first round but holds a pair in both the second and third rounds.

Here is a look at the priority draft order for 2020:

1. Ottawa REDBLACKS (**Conditional to CGY)

2. Toronto Argonauts

3. BC Lions

4. Edmonton Eskimos

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats via Montreal Alouettes (Johnny Manziel, others – July 22, 2018)

6. Calgary Stampeders (**Conditional to OTT)

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders

8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

9. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (**Conditional to TOR)