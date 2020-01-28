Bombers to release QB Matt Nichols

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will release quarterback Matt Nichols on Tuesday, general manager Kyle Walters confirmed.

Bombers will release Matt Nichols this morning, so he can go into free agency and find his next opportunity to start with a #CFL team, WPG GM Kyle Walters says. — Chris O’Leary (@olearychris) January 28, 2020

“I had a good conversation with Matt last night,” said Walters. “We’re going to release him this morning so that he can get a jump start on free agency. He wants to find a spot where he can be the starter. He’s not thinking about anything else other than finding the best fit for him to have an opportunity to start.”

The news comes after the Bombers signed pivot Zach Collaros to a contract extension on Monday.

RELATED

» Bombers sign Collaros to two-year extension

» O’Leary: Bombers move past the fork in the road

» Bryant on signing extension: ‘It was a no-brainer to come back’

Nichols helped lead the Bombers to an 8-2 start to the campaign — they also won their first five contests.

Through nine games, the 32-year-old had completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 15 touchdowns while tossing just five interceptions.

However, his season would be derailed in the Bombers’ Week 10 game against the BC Lions. Late in the contest, Nichols was dropped while rolling out of the pocket, taking a hard fall in the process. He’d suffer a shoulder injury that would later require season-ending surgery.

Nichols had to watch the back half of the year and the Bombers’ post-season run from the sidelines, but he was able to celebrate with the team when they came out victorious in the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

Following his surgery, the pivot said he’s on track to be ready to go for the 2020 season.

Nichols has spent five of his eight seasons in the CFL with the Blue and Gold — his first three years came with the Edmonton Eskimos. In 114 career outings, the Redding, California native has completed 66 percent of his passes for 18,363 yards and 108 touchdowns.