Ticats agree to extension with Mike Filer

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the football club has signed national offensive lineman Mike Filer.

The current longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats returns for his ninth CFL season in Hamilton.

Filer, 29, made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats last season. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound native of Brantford, Ontario helped anchor an offensive line in 2019 that helped Hamilton post league-leading rankings in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net offence (7,125 yards), net offence per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tie-50.5%), average yards per play (6.84), first downs (398), passing yards (5,639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and 30+ yard pass gains (31).

Over his eight-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular-season games with 95 starts at centre.

The Mount Allison University product has also started nine playoff games at centre for Hamilton, including the 102nd and 107th Grey Cup games, respectively.