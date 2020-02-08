FA Most Wanted: A physical defensive lineman

TORONTO — There are plenty of high-profile, impact players that could become available next week when the free agency period opens.

In a pass-heavy league, any player that can get after a quarterback and disrupt his play are a hot commodity. That’s why defensive linemen Willie Jefferson, Ja’Gared Davis, Dylan Wynn and Micah Johnson were all ranked inside the top 10 of CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agent list.

We’ve already taken a look at what makes Jefferson and Davis part of the most wanted list, and now it’s time to take a look at what makes Wynn one of the best in the business.

Wynn was a part of one of the most effective defensive lines in the CFL last season, adding 11 sacks to a team total of 54 ( they were just two behind the Riders and Eskimos, who were tied for the top spot with 56).

“Free agency couldn’t have come at a better time for Dylan Wynn,” said CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary. “He was a valuable part of a ferocious Ticats’ d-line and had the best numbers of his CFL career. He’ll turn 27 during training camp and is set to have his best years of football in front of him. I’m sure Hamilton will want him back, but he’ll have plenty of options if he wants to take a look around the league.”

Wynn was exceptional in his first season donning the black and gold, setting new career-highs in tackles (44) and sacks (11). The 26-year-old had a streak of five straight games with a sack and in Week 11 against the BC Lions, he got to the pivot three times.

The six-foot-two, 283-pounder also registered eight tackles in a forced fumble during the 2019 playoffs, with three of those tackles coming in the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

He played two years with the Toronto Argonauts before signing with the rival Tabbies before training camp last season. Prior to signing in Hamilton, he spent time with the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football League, recording five tackles over six games. In 26 games with the Boatmen, Wynn recorded 64 tackles and eight sacks. He was also named an East Division All-Star and won a Grey Cup in 2017.

If he hits the open market on Tuesday, Wynn will likely garner attention from any team looking for a physical defensive tackle.