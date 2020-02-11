More to Come: Who will impact Day 2 of free agency?

TORONTO — Micah Johnson, Cleyon Laing and DaVaris Daniels highlight Day 1 signings, but there’s plenty more to come in CFL free agency.

Receiver Derel Walker is one of the biggest names remaining, while offensive tackle Derek Dennis should also draw plenty of attention. Who are some of the dominos that could fall on Wednesday?

CFL.ca breaks down some of the names in play.

Derel Walker | WR

The rest of the receiver market may hinge on Derel Walker, who is easily the most highly touted player remaining in free agency. The 28-year-old has the potential to completely alter an offence, as evident in his 82.0 yards per game throughout a five-year career.

Chris Ackie | WLB/S

Scouts marveled over Chris Ackie’s athleticism at the CFL Combine before he was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 draft, and it’s translated to a career in the pros at safety and WILL linebacker. The 28-year-old made 38 tackles in 10 starts for the Als and should impact the ratio for a team in 2020.

Patrick Levels | SAM

Patrick Levels honed his craft for two seasons in Calgary before signing with Montreal, where he broke out with 86 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles on the revamped Alouettes. The 25-year-old has obvious talent at a position that’s coveted by CFL defences.

Anthony Cioffi | SAM

Some have linked Anthony Cioffi to his former defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe in Edmonton. In any case, the 25-year-old would be a valuable addition to any secondary in the league. Cioffi has recorded 97 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown in two seasons.

Dominique Rhymes | WR

A forgotten name on a struggling football team, Dominique Rhymes quietly added a 1,000-yard season to his resume, accounting for nearly a quarter of Ottawa’s passing offence all season. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Rhymes is an athletic receiver, and still just 26 years old.

Micah Awe | LB

In parts of three seasons, Micah Awe has earned a reputation as one of the CFL’s hardest hitting linebackers. The 26-year-old recorded 44 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games last season and would be an impactful addition to almost any front seven.

Armanti Edwards | WR

A reliable second or third option, Armanti Edwards has averaged 983 yards per season over the last three years. The former quarterback has a unique skill-set as a receiver and proved last year — his first career 1,000-yard season — that there’s plenty left in the tank.

Luke Tasker | WR

Held to just nine games in 2019, Luke Tasker had the worst season of his professional career, totaling 406 yards. The 29-year-old should still be an impact player, having logged three 1,000-yard seasons and 35 touchdowns in his seven-year career with the Ticats.

Derek Dennis | OL

With Ryker Mathews now off the market after signing with BC, Derek Dennis is the top-rated offensive tackle on the free agent market. The 6-foot-3, 348-pound tackle anchored the Stamps’ O-line for 16 games last year and ranks among the best outside linemen league wide.

Arjen Colquhoun | DB

Once a highly-touted prospect going into the CFL Draft, Arjen Colquhoun held his own as the starting field side corner in three seasons with Edmonton. The 27-year-old had just 16 tackles in 10 games last year, but Canadian DBs who can start are always a valuable commodity.

C.J. Gable | RB

Veteran running backs often have a tough go in the three-down game, but C.J. Gable is coming off back to back 1,000-yard seasons with the Eskimos. In a league that emphasizes the passing game, Gable’s seven years of experience should land him a job somewhere next season.

Shawn Lemon | DL

Truly underrated as one of the league’s most dynamic pass rushers, Shawn Lemon has 42 sacks to his name over the last four seasons. A Grey Cup Champion with the Argos in 2017, Lemon has one of the most valuable skills in football: the ability to get to the quarterback.

Naaman Roosevelt | WR

With 946 yards on a career-high 112 targets, Naaman Roosevelt enjoyed a resurgent season for the Riders in 2019. The 32-year-old may no longer be viewed as a No. 1 option, but could still threaten 1,000 yards. A change of scenery might be just what he needs.

Jonathan Rose | DB

Held to just three games in 2019, Jonathan Rose hasn’t gotten much press as a free agent this off-season. Still, the 26-year-old played an integral role in the REDBLACKS’ success from 2016 through 2018, and could easily return to elite status as a shutdown corner.