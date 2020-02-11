Sudden Impact: A team by team look at free agency

- News
- Highlights
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- FREE AGENCY
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
FREE AGENCY CLICKS
Stay connected on all the signings, rumours and analysis as Free Agency is underway ... FA TRACKER | RUMOUR MILL | TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWN | FA DAY 1 RECAP
TORONTO — When the clock struck noon on February 11, the first wave of free agency washed across the league and it had no shortage of exciting moves.
Cleyon Laing returned to the nation’s capital, signing a deal with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Chris Rainey is headed back to the Lions Den and Josh Johnson is going to the ‘Peg. Plus, All-Star defensive back Richard Leonard is joining the Calgary Stampeders and receiver DaVaris Daniels is jumping ship to the Argonauts.
While a handful of big names remain, here’s a look what what each team has done so far:
Jump to team:
|BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Extended (02/11/20)
|—
|Chris Rainey
|RB/RET
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Derek Jones
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|WPG
|J.R. Tavai
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|Chris Casher
|DE
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Derek Jones
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|WPG
|Cameron Walker
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|Ryan Brown
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|MTL
|Ryker Mathews
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|SSK
|Kevin Francis
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Branden Dozier
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Jean-Simon Roy
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Jonathon Mincy
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Justin Tuggle
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Tommie Draheim
|OL
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
|Korey Jones
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|WPG
|Brandon Burks
|RB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Shakier Ryan
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|MTL
|Alex Charette
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Jean-Simon Roy
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Josh Johnson
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|WPG
|Tyquwan Glass
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|MTL
|Don Unamba
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|DaVaris Daniels
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Larry Dean
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Richard Leonard
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Connor McGough
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Ronnie Pfeffer
|K
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Branden Dozier
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Montell Cozart
|QB
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
|Dakota Prukop
|QB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Courtney Stephen
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Chris Casher
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Don Jackson
|RB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|James Franklin
|QB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Jordan Reaves
|DL
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
|Solomon Elimimian
|LB
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Dariusz Bladek
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
Additions:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Josh Johnson
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Thomas Miles
|LB
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Derek Jones
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Korey Jones
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Craig Roh
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Dylan Wynn
|DL
|Extended (02/11/20)
|—
|Don Jackson
|RB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Courtney Stephen
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Brian Jones
|WR
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
|Qudarius Ford
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Larry Dean
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Richard Leonard
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Connor McGough
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Anthony Coombs
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|Justin Tuggle
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Nick Shortill
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Ryker Mathews
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|SSK
|DaVaris Daniels
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Nick Shortill
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Craig Roh
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|WPG
|Dariusz Bladek
|OL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|SSK
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
|Ronnie Pfeffer
|K
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Jonathon Mincy
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Chris Rainey
|RB/RET
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Dakota Prukop
|QB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|CGY
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Abdul Kanneh
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|OTT
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Cleyon Laing
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
|Anthony Coombs
|WR
|Signed (02/11/20)
|HAM
|Don Unamba
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Abdul Kanneh
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|J.R. Tavai
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
|Kevin Francis
|LB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Re-Signed (02/11/20)
|—
|Tyquwan Glass
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|EDM
|Marloshawn Franklin
|DB
|Signed (02/11/20)
|—
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Ryan Brown
|DL
|Signed (02/11/20)
|BC