Sudden Impact: A team by team look at free agency

TORONTO — When the clock struck noon on February 11, the first wave of free agency washed across the league and it had no shortage of exciting moves.

Cleyon Laing returned to the nation’s capital, signing a deal with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Chris Rainey is headed back to the Lions Den and Josh Johnson is going to the ‘Peg. Plus, All-Star defensive back Richard Leonard is joining the Calgary Stampeders and receiver DaVaris Daniels is jumping ship to the Argonauts.

While a handful of big names remain, here’s a look what what each team has done so far:

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Branden Dozier DB Signed (02/11/20) CGY Jean-Simon Roy OL Signed (02/11/20) EDM

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Josh Johnson DB Signed (02/11/20) WPG Tyquwan Glass DB Signed (02/11/20) MTL Don Unamba LB Signed (02/11/20) OTT Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga LB Signed (02/11/20) OTT DaVaris Daniels WR Signed (02/11/20) TOR Larry Dean LB Signed (02/11/20) HAM

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Richard Leonard DB Signed (02/11/20) HAM Connor McGough DL Signed (02/11/20) HAM Ronnie Pfeffer K Signed (02/11/20) TOR Branden Dozier DB Signed (02/11/20) BC Montell Cozart QB Re-Signed (02/11/20) — Dakota Prukop QB Signed (02/11/20) TOR



Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Courtney Stephen DB Signed (02/11/20) HAM Juwan Brescacin WR Signed (02/11/20) TOR Chris Casher DL Signed (02/11/20) BC Don Jackson RB Signed (02/11/20) HAM

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team James Franklin QB Signed (02/11/20) TOR Jordan Reaves DL Re-Signed (02/11/20) — Solomon Elimimian LB Re-Signed (02/11/20) —



Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Philip Blake OL Signed (02/11/20) TOR Dariusz Bladek OL Signed (02/11/20) TOR Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/11/20) BC

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Josh Johnson DB Signed (02/11/20) EDM Thomas Miles LB Re-Signed (02/11/20) —



Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Derek Jones DB Signed (02/11/20) BC Korey Jones LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM Craig Roh DL Signed (02/11/20) TOR

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:



Departures:

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:



Departures:

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Cleyon Laing DL Signed (02/11/20) TOR Anthony Coombs WR Signed (02/11/20) HAM Don Unamba LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM Abdul Kanneh DB Signed (02/11/20) TOR



Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team J.R. Tavai DL Signed (02/11/20) BC Kevin Francis LB Signed (02/11/20) BC

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Ciante Evans DB Re-Signed (02/11/20) — Tyquwan Glass DB Signed (02/11/20) EDM Marloshawn Franklin DB Signed (02/11/20) —

Departures: