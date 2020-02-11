Follow CFL

Sudden Impact: A team by team look at free agency

TORONTO — When the clock struck noon on February 11, the first wave of free agency washed across the league and it had no shortage of exciting moves.

Cleyon Laing returned to the nation’s capital, signing a deal with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Chris Rainey is headed back to the Lions Den and Josh Johnson is going to the ‘Peg. Plus, All-Star defensive back Richard Leonard is joining the Calgary Stampeders and receiver DaVaris Daniels is jumping ship to the Argonauts.

While a handful of big names remain, here’s a look what what each team has done so far:

Jump to team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal

BC LIONS

RB/returner Chris Rainey is returning to the BC Lions (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Garry Peters DB Extended (02/11/20)
Chris Rainey RB/RET Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Derek Jones DB Signed (02/11/20) WPG
J.R. Tavai DL Signed (02/11/20) OTT
Chris Casher DE Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Cameron Walker DL Signed (02/11/20) OTT
Ryan Brown DL Signed (02/11/20) MTL
Ryker Mathews OL Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/11/20) SSK
Kevin Francis LB Signed (02/11/20) OTT

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Branden Dozier DB Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Jean-Simon Roy OL Signed (02/11/20) EDM

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Jonathon Mincy DB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Justin Tuggle LB Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Tommie Draheim OL Re-Signed (02/11/20)
Korey Jones LB Signed (02/11/20) WPG
Brandon Burks RB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Shakier Ryan WR Signed (02/11/20) MTL
Alex Charette WR Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Jean-Simon Roy OL Signed (02/11/20) BC

 

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Josh Johnson DB Signed (02/11/20) WPG
Tyquwan Glass DB Signed (02/11/20) MTL
Don Unamba LB Signed (02/11/20) OTT
Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga LB Signed (02/11/20) OTT
DaVaris Daniels WR Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Larry Dean LB Signed (02/11/20) HAM

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Richard Leonard DB Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Connor McGough DL Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Ronnie Pfeffer K Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Branden Dozier DB Signed (02/11/20) BC
Montell Cozart QB Re-Signed (02/11/20)
Dakota Prukop QB Signed (02/11/20) TOR


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Courtney Stephen DB Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Juwan Brescacin WR Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Chris Casher DL Signed (02/11/20) BC
Don Jackson RB Signed (02/11/20) HAM

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
James Franklin QB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Jordan Reaves DL Re-Signed (02/11/20)
Solomon Elimimian LB Re-Signed (02/11/20)


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Philip Blake OL Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Dariusz Bladek OL Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/11/20) BC

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg has bolstered their defensive backfield with Josh Johnson (Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)

Additions:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Josh Johnson DB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Thomas Miles LB Re-Signed (02/11/20)


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Derek Jones DB Signed (02/11/20) BC
Korey Jones LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Craig Roh DL Signed (02/11/20) TOR

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Dylan Wynn DL Extended (02/11/20)
Don Jackson RB Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Courtney Stephen DB Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Brian Jones WR Re-Signed (02/11/20)
Qudarius Ford DB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Larry Dean LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Richard Leonard DB Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Connor McGough DL Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Anthony Coombs WR Signed (02/11/20) OTT
Justin Tuggle LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Nick Shortill LB Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Ryker Mathews OL Signed (02/11/20) BC

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Juwan Brescacin WR Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Philip Blake OL Signed (02/11/20) SSK
DaVaris Daniels WR Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Nick Shortill LB Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Craig Roh DL Signed (02/11/20) WPG
Dariusz Bladek OL Signed (02/11/20) SSK


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Cleyon Laing DL Signed (02/11/20) OTT
Ronnie Pfeffer K Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Jonathon Mincy DB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Chris Rainey RB/RET Signed (02/11/20) BC
Dakota Prukop QB Signed (02/11/20) CGY
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Abdul Kanneh DB Signed (02/11/20) OTT

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

 

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Cleyon Laing DL Signed (02/11/20) TOR
Anthony Coombs WR Signed (02/11/20) HAM
Don Unamba LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga LB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Abdul Kanneh DB Signed (02/11/20) TOR


Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
J.R. Tavai DL Signed (02/11/20) BC
Kevin Francis LB Signed (02/11/20) BC

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Ciante Evans DB Re-Signed (02/11/20)
Tyquwan Glass DB Signed (02/11/20) EDM
Marloshawn Franklin DB Signed (02/11/20)

 

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Ryan Brown DL Signed (02/11/20) BC

 

