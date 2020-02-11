Dean of Tigertown: Larry Dean returns to Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed a familiar face to their linebacking corps.

Larry Dean is returning to the Hammer, signing a deal with the Tiger-Cats on Tuesday.

Last off-season, Dean made the jump from East to West, joining the Edmonton Eskimos on a one-year contract during free agency.

The 31-year-old featured in all 18 games for the Esks in 2019, making 86 tackles and another three on special teams while adding a sack.

The six-foot, 226-pound native of Tifton, Georgia has appeared in 72 career Canadian Football League games with 69 starts at middle linebacker over four seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2016-18) and Eskimos (2019), registering 365 defensive tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight special teams tackles, six quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 16 pass knock downs, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one touchdown (interception return). Dean is a three-time divisional all-star (2017, 2018, 2019) and was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018.

Prior to his arrival in the CFL, the Valdosta State product appeared in 61 career National Football League games with the Minnesota Vikings (2011-13) and Buffalo Bills (2014), registering 37 defensive tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2012, Dean was one of only 11 special teams players on the NFC’s Pro Bowl ballot.