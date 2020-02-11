Unamba heads East, inks one-year deal with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — After signing former all-star Cleyon Laing to a three-year deal, the Ottawa REDBLACKS continued to bolster their defence, inking former Edmonton Eskimo and Hamilton Tiger-Cats SAM linebacker Don Unamba to a one-year contract.

Unamba was ranked 21st on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list after finishing his first season as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos, whom he signed with last off-season.

The 30-year-old had a big year for the Esks in 2019, finishing the year with 43 tackles, three special teams tackles, six sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 12 outings.

“The REDBLACKS are much better today with the addition of Cleyon Laing, Anthony Coombs, Christopher Mulumba-Tshimanga and Don Unamba,” said GM Marcel Desjardins. “They are excellent players who provide a combination of experience and versatility while providing great ratio flexibility for the National or Veteran American starter requirements. We are thrilled to be able get these men into a REDBLACKS uniform.”

2020 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Don Unamba’s career numbers

» CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agent List

» More free agency headlines

Unamba has spent six seasons in the CFL, with stops in Hamilton, Montreal, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

After going undrafted, he signed as a free agent with the Bombers in 2014.

In 73 career games, he’s put up 192 tackles, 36 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Unamba earned East Division and league All-Star honours in 2018 following his most productive year to date while with the Tabbies.