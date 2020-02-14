Follow CFL

First wave of Global Players invited to CFL Combine

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and its international partners have announced the first 24 global players who will take part in the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 25-28. Beginning in January, eight CFL Global Combines spanned Europe and Asia to identify football talent playing outside North America.

“We are very impressed with this initial group of athletes and their passion for the game,” said CFL Chief Financial Officer and Head of Football Operations, Greg Dick. “Having players from outside Canada and the U.S. competing in our league is at the core of the CFL 2.0 strategy. We look forward to meeting more exceptional athletes at the last few stops on the Global Combine tour as we continue growing this game worldwide.”

The CFL had previously named 11 early invitees from its Global Combines in FinlandSwedenFranceItalyGreat BritainGermany and two in Japan. The first wave of global players invited to the CFL Combine includes 13 additional athletes identified at the eight initial events. Complete information and combine results for the 24 invitees can be found here.

Following the three remaining CFL Global Combines in Denmark, Brazil and Mexico, the full list of global players invited to Toronto will be announced. The 2020 CFL Global Draft will take place on April 16.

FIRST WAVE OF GLOBAL PLAYERS INVITED TO THE CFL COMBINE

Name

Position

Country

League

Aguemon, Jason

RB

France

LEFA (France)

Anderson, Tony *

DB

France

NAIA

Billy, Bryan

DB

France

LEFA (France)

Breidenbach, Sven *

OL

Germany

GFL (Germany)

Dalle Piagge, Lorenzo *

DL

Italy

FIDAF FIRST DIVISION

Engstrom, Malcolm

DL

Sweden

Superserien (Sweden)

Illetschko, Dustin 1

LB

Austria

GFL (Germany)

Izinyon, David *

LB

Great Britain

GFL2 (Germany)

James, William *

DB

Sweden

GFL (Germany)

Kensy, Marius

LB

Germany

GFL (Germany)

Kyei, Micky *

WR

Finland

GFL (Germany)

Lee, Taku *

RB

Japan

X-League (Japan)

Liesen, Niklas *

LB

Germany

GFL (Germany)

Machino, Tomoya *

OL

Japan

KCAFL (Japan)

Madin Cerezo, Jean-Claude 1

WR

Spain

GFL2 (Germany)

Mahoungou, Anthony *

WR

France

GFL (Germany)

Mbeleg-Toonga, Glen

RB

Great Britain

GFL (Germany)

Milanovic, Aleksandar 2

OL

Austria

AFL (Austria)

Ohmi, Yoshihito

WR

Japan

X-League (Japan)

Posunko, Oleksandr 1

DB

Ukraine

GFL2 (Germany)

Rodney, Justin

RB

Germany

GFL (Germany)

Sagne, Sebastien *

WR

Finland

GFL (Germany)

Takaya, Ryota

DL

Japan

X-League (Japan)

Yamagishi, Akio

LB

Japan

X-League (Japan)

* Denotes an early global player invitee
1 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Frankfurt, Germany
2 Attended the CFL Global Combine in Florence, Italy

CFL GLOBAL COMBINE SCHEDULE

Date

Location

February 29

Copenhagen, Denmark

March 7

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

March 15

Mexico City, Mexico

During the 2019 season, CFL rosters featured, for the first time ever, one designated ‘global player’ from outside the U.S. and Canada on each team’s active roster and as many as two more on their practice rosters. In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two on the active roster and up-to-three on the practice roster, with as many as 45 global players competing in the league.

