Eskimos sign running back Terry Williams

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have added another running back into the mix, signing Terry Williams, who became a free agent on Feb. 11.

The Esks signed tailback Brandon Burks earlier this month following his release from Toronto and signed Shaq Cooper to a one-year extension in January.

The 106th Grey Cup champion entered the league in 2017 with the Calgary Stampeders, playing 34 career games in three seasons (2017-19).

2020 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Terry Williams by the numbers

» More free agency headlines

A dynamic returner, he amassed 120 punt returns for 1,389 yards with three touchdowns, 83 kickoff returns for 1,815 yards with one touchdown, and six missed field goal returns for 199 yards. In 2018, Williams ran back a 102-yard punt return marking the third-longest Stampeder punt return in team history, as well as tying a team record with three punt returns for touchdowns.

He also recorded 120 carries for 704 yards with five touchdowns and 17 receptions for 220 yards.

Williams set a Grey Cup record in 2018 for the longest punt return in the big game with a 97-yard return for a touchdown, helping Calgary defeat Ottawa to win the championship.