Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

CFL Legends take on #FootBounceChallenge

It all started when Trevor Harris challenged his fellow CFL players to a #FootBounceChallenge, where players had to see how many times they could throw a football at the floor, catch it when it bounces back up and repeat. The objective is to see how many times they can repeat this in 15 seconds. Former CFL players, Henry Burris and Doug Flutie gave it a shot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bigplay_va @mattnichols16 @gelliman @codyfajardo17 @henryburris1 #HowICFL

A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl) on

See other players take on the #FootBounceChallenge here.

Recent

New Normal: Adams Jr. adapting to unique off-season
Bombers getting creative with off-season workouts
Sinagra ready to make the most of CFL opportunity