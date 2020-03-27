CFL Legends take on #FootBounceChallenge

- News
It all started when Trevor Harris challenged his fellow CFL players to a #FootBounceChallenge, where players had to see how many times they could throw a football at the floor, catch it when it bounces back up and repeat. The objective is to see how many times they can repeat this in 15 seconds. Former CFL players, Henry Burris and Doug Flutie gave it a shot.
@bigplay_va @mattnichols16 @gelliman @codyfajardo17 @henryburris1 #HowICFL
What y’all think?? 17 or 18? Lol @cfl #FootBounceChallenge I challenge all my QBs following me! pic.twitter.com/NpHnPFVsgY
— Vernon Adams Jr. (@bigplay_va) March 24, 2020
@trevorharris7 put it down and I’m picking that challenge up.. @arbuckle_4 @miltonstegall @cflontsn @bclions_official MikeReilly your turn..#footbouncechallenge #StayHome #hockeydad
Can you beat 16?! @dougflutie takes on the #FootBounceChallenge #HowICFL
