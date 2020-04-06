CFL partners in action against COVID-19

We’re living through new and uncertain times but in them, people continue to inspire us. Some put their own health at risk to work the front-line for us, whether they’re in the medical community or working to keep us fed, keeping store shelves stocked or continuing to work in other essential services. We’re in awe of their bravery and commitment.

Everyone can find a way to step up in these moments. We recently told you about Argos receiver Juwan Brescacin and his girlfriend, who is a nurse in Chicago. Across the country, our CFL partners are stepping up and contributing to their communities in a variety of ways.

Athabasca University

Canada’s online university continues to offer free resources to their learners and teachers and to their learners globally who are engaging in e-learning for the first time because of COVID-19.

STARTS FRIDAY: In response to recent requirements for learners and teachers in several regions of the world to move to online learning, #AthabascaU is launching a special offering of our FREE Learning to Learn Online course https://t.co/NUGVRmvYg9 #workfromhome #onlinedelivery — Athabasca University (@AthabascaU) March 19, 2020

Today, the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust many people, institutions, and businesses into remote life, learning, and work. What are some of the things you need to consider when moving to fully online learning? https://t.co/AJDBqNnsPr — Athabasca University (@AthabascaU) March 30, 2020

Belairdirect

The car and home insurance company recently contributed $500,000 to the Breakfast Club of Canada emergency fund, which was developed to support breakfast programs and community organizations to help Canadian families and children in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Backed by its network of corporate partners, the Club is setting up an emergency fund to support breakfast program enrollees and local community organizations. Learn more: https://t.co/sRVYPWnkom #FeedKidsNow #COVIDCanada — BreakfastClubCanada (@BreakfastCanada) March 20, 2020

Pharmascience (Pendopharm)

The Montreal-based pharmaceutical company is providing resources to support the Montreal Health Institute Research Centre’s clinical trial – COLCORONA.

The government-funded study aims to test the potential of a reformulation of colchicine for the reduction in risk of pulmonary complications and death linked to COVID-19. Colchinine is a pre-existing anti-inflammatory used worldwide for other indications, including the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever.

Pharmascience has pulled out all the stops to support the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) Research Centre's clinical trial, named COLCORONA. @ICMtl For more info, click on the link: https://t.co/yesqAPB2AD#coronavirus #COVID19 #colchicine — Pharmascience (@_Pharmascience_) March 25, 2020

Pharmascience is proud to be able to contribute to this clinical study by having supplied 200,000 placebo and colchicine tablets in less than a week. #colchicine #COVIDー19 https://t.co/SU85z1QQvU — Pharmascience (@_Pharmascience_) March 23, 2020

Tim Hortons

Canada’s most popular coffee chain has been using its coffee trucks across Canada to serve free coffee and baked goods to those in need, such as at shelters and for those who serve Canadian communities, like healthcare professionals.

Our coffee trucks are out across Canada serving free coffee and baked goods to those who serve our communities. It’s a small gesture to say thank you to those making a big impact. pic.twitter.com/6z6RmNavfY — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 26, 2020

Starting today, our coffee trucks will be out serving free coffee to those serving communities across Canada. Today we were at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto – thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and hospital employees working hard to keep us safe! pic.twitter.com/qNg7haVAqJ — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 18, 2020

Safeway

The grocery store has introduced additional safety measures to protect their employees and customers in-store.

Read the latest from our President & CEO, Michael Medline, on our changing grocery experience and how we are continuing to safeguard our stores in this evolving situation. We know that together, we will get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/czXQafkets — Safeway Canada (@SafewayCanada) March 26, 2020

Safeway has also launched the Community Action Fund, to empower team members to guide the allocation of millions of dollars to identify and support vulnerable members of their local communities. Through the Hero Pay Program, team members working in stores and distribution centres will receive improved compensation.

We’re proud to announce our Community Action Fund, which will empower our more than 1,500 grocery and pharmacy stores coast-to-coast to help address their communities’ most urgent needs. Read more from our President and CEO, Michael Medline. pic.twitter.com/hl3Z2tmT9H — Safeway Canada (@SafewayCanada) March 23, 2020

MNP

The Calgary-based national accounting, tax and business consulting firm has been helping steer Canadian business owners of all sizes through this constantly changing period.

MNP has created a COVID-19 specific site to help answer questions that its clients may have as the situation continues to evolve.

MNP’s COVID-19 BUSINESS ADVICE CENTRE: Provides relevant, up-to-date information to help you navigate through this time and be resilient. We are committed to helping you and your communities adapt to an evolving landscape defined by the coronavirus pand… https://t.co/72NPHlG3Q3 — MNP (@MNP_LLP) March 20, 2020

Feel free to use the comments section to show some appreciation for the people in your community that are making a difference.