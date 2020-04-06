Follow CFL

The Snap April 6, 2020

CFL partners in action against COVID-19

We’re living through new and uncertain times but in them, people continue to inspire us. Some put their own health at risk to work the front-line for us, whether they’re in the medical community or working to keep us fed, keeping store shelves stocked or continuing to work in other essential services. We’re in awe of their bravery and commitment.

Everyone can find a way to step up in these moments. We recently told you about Argos receiver Juwan Brescacin and his girlfriend, who is a nurse in Chicago. Across the country, our CFL partners are stepping up and contributing to their communities in a variety of ways.

Athabasca University

Canada’s online university continues to offer free resources to their learners and teachers and to their learners globally who are engaging in e-learning for the first time because of COVID-19.

Belairdirect

The car and home insurance company recently contributed $500,000 to the Breakfast Club of Canada emergency fund, which was developed to support breakfast programs and community organizations to help Canadian families and children in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pharmascience (Pendopharm)

The Montreal-based pharmaceutical company is providing resources to support the Montreal Health Institute Research Centre’s clinical trial – COLCORONA.

The government-funded study aims to test the potential of a reformulation of colchicine for the reduction in risk of pulmonary complications and death linked to COVID-19. Colchinine is a pre-existing anti-inflammatory used worldwide for other indications, including the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever.

Tim Hortons

Canada’s most popular coffee chain has been using its coffee trucks across Canada to serve free coffee and baked goods to those in need, such as at shelters and for those who serve Canadian communities, like healthcare professionals.

Safeway

The grocery store has introduced additional safety measures to protect their employees and customers in-store.

Safeway has also launched the Community Action Fund, to empower team members to guide the allocation of millions of dollars to identify and support vulnerable members of their local communities. Through the Hero Pay Program, team members working in stores and distribution centres will receive improved compensation.

MNP

The Calgary-based national accounting, tax and business consulting firm has been helping steer Canadian business owners of all sizes through this constantly changing period.

MNP has created a COVID-19 specific site to help answer questions that its clients may have as the situation continues to evolve.

Feel free to use the comments section to show some appreciation for the people in your community that are making a difference.

