Mock 2.0: A new name at No. 1

While it might be unfair that he was the only CFL Combine athlete able to post eye-popping numbers in 2020 due to the timing of the CFL’s Ontario Regional Combine, there is no doubting Jordan Williams would have remained one of the true standouts of the Spring draft process. When you draft with the top overall pick and make the decision to pick a player that should be readily available from day one, you don’t just want an average player or someone you could have taken with a later pick, you want the most game-changing player available and Williams is that in this class. Alex Singleton was a revelation to the Stampeders defence thanks to his smarts and recognition at middle linebacker but he pails in comparison to the raw athleticism of Williams. If Williams is combined with 2019’s Most Outstanding Rookie Nate Holley, he could quickly gain chemistry and they could become the most dynamic Middle-Weak linebacker tandem in the CFL.