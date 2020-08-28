Riders release Cameron Judge, three others

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have released Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Friday to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Judge played in 17 games last season, his third year with the Riders, and tallied 61 defensive tackles, 11 special team tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a touchdown and two forced fumbles. The six-foot-two, 235-pounder has played in 38 career games in Riderville, tallying 102 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, seven sacks and two interceptions.

Judge was also the runner up for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2019.

Along with Judge, Saskatchewan released three other players that have also opted out of their contracts to pursue the NFL per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA after the cancellation of the 2020 season. The three other players are as follows:

American defensive back Christian Campbell (rights retained through 2021)

(rights retained through 2021) American defensive lineman Pete Robertson (rights retained through 2021)

(rights retained through 2021) American defensive back Tevin Mitchel

Other notable Riders that have been released this week include punter Jon Ryan, kicker Brett Lauther and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley.