News October 26, 2020

CFL community mourns the passing of Joey Moss

EDMONTON — The Canadian Football League is mourning the loss of a legendary contributor, Joey Moss, who passed away Monday at the age of 57.

A fixture in the locker room and in the community, representing both the Edmonton Football Team as well as the Edmonton Oilers, Moss was a part of a number of Grey Cup and Stanley Cup-winning organizations.

“The entire EE Football Team organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joey Moss,” Edmonton said in a team-issued statement. “Edmonton lost a hero today. Joey’s bravery, humor, strength, work ethic & perseverance in our dressing room & in our community left indelible impressions that will live with us all.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie took to Twitter Monday night, stating, “I consider myself lucky to have known Joey Moss. Joey was a joy to be around, whether it was on the field or in the locker room, and always found a way to bring a smile to everyone’s face. The CFL & the City of Edmonton will miss him dearly. My thoughts & prayers are w/his family.”

A host of other former players, alumni, coaches and media from across the sports world also made their feelings felt on social media on the loss of Joey Moss:

