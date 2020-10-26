CFL community mourns the passing of Joey Moss

EDMONTON — The Canadian Football League is mourning the loss of a legendary contributor, Joey Moss, who passed away Monday at the age of 57.

A fixture in the locker room and in the community, representing both the Edmonton Football Team as well as the Edmonton Oilers, Moss was a part of a number of Grey Cup and Stanley Cup-winning organizations.

“The entire EE Football Team organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Joey Moss,” Edmonton said in a team-issued statement. “Edmonton lost a hero today. Joey’s bravery, humor, strength, work ethic & perseverance in our dressing room & in our community left indelible impressions that will live with us all.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie took to Twitter Monday night, stating, “I consider myself lucky to have known Joey Moss. Joey was a joy to be around, whether it was on the field or in the locker room, and always found a way to bring a smile to everyone’s face. The CFL & the City of Edmonton will miss him dearly. My thoughts & prayers are w/his family.”

O’Leary : Joey Moss was the heartbeat of a generation of Edmonton sports A host of other former players, alumni, coaches and media from across the sports world also made their feelings felt on social media on the loss of Joey Moss:

Edmonton lost a hero today. Joey’s bravery, humor, strength, work ethic & perseverance in our dressing room & in our community left indelible impressions that will live with us all. pic.twitter.com/8ATs8ckQMS — EE Football Team (@EdmFootballTeam) October 27, 2020

The #Oilers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of our dear friend & colleague, the legendary Joey Moss. Once an Oiler, always an Oiler. RIP, Joey. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/KJSkN9oO9W — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2020

Janet & I are saddened to learn about the passing of Joey Moss. Not only was Joey a fixture in the Edmonton dressing room, he was someone I truly considered a friend. We will miss you Joey and you will always live on through our memories. Our thoughts are with Joey’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/5ucUQhcWQp — Wayne Gretzky Estates (@GretzkyEstates) October 27, 2020

Got to meet Joey a few times feel this one for the entire Edmonton and Canadian sports community. Will be dearly missed! https://t.co/JHdKo72po5 — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) October 27, 2020

I was so lucky to get 5 years around Joey Moss in Edmonton. He made me a better person everyday. Rough day for the CFL losing two legends. 😪 — Matt Nichols (@MattNichols16) October 27, 2020

I’ll miss seeing the joy he brought people and the way an entire city celebrated him. It’s the way every community should treat its people with special needs. #RIPJoeyMoss https://t.co/tRgYjNfZzz — Chris O'Leary (@olearychris) October 26, 2020

Truly lucky to have called Joey a friend. Larger than life figure who made everyone he met have a happier and better day. Win or lose Joey was always there for you…what a phenomenal run. Cheers Joe! pic.twitter.com/e63tBg1gpD — J.C. Sherritt (@JCSherritt) October 27, 2020

In life, and now, sadly, upon news of his death, there was and is one way above all others to identify Joey Moss: "beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers organization". — Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) October 27, 2020