Panel announced for ‘Diversity is Strength: Social Justice Roundtable’

TORONTO – On Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association will present Diversity Is Strength: Racial Justice Roundtable. Current players, Coaches and Alumni form this panel and will discuss several topics including their personal experiences with prejudice and discrimination.

Today, the participants who will take part in these discussions were announced, and each team has representation:

Bryan Burnham | BC Lions | Wide Receiver

Vontae Diggs | Edmonton Football Team | Linebacker

Marquay McDaniel | Calgary Stampeders | Receivers Coach/Alumni

Jason Shivers | Saskatchewan Roughriders | Defensive Coordinator/Alumni

Jackson Jeffcoat | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | Defensive Lineman

Terrence Campbell | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | Alumni

Natey Adjei | Toronto Argonauts | Wide Receiver

Nate Behar | Ottawa REDBLACKS | Alumni

Khari Jones | Montreal Alouettes | Head Coach/Alumni

The roundtable discussion will be hosted by Gemini-nominated broadcaster and the host of The Waggle presented by SportClips, Donnovan Bennett.

Fans can find the full slate of online events at GreyCupUnite.ca. The CFL reminds everyone that you need to register to attend and you can do that, as well, at GreyCupUnite.ca.