Remaining in Riderville: All-star Shaq Evans inks extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension.

Evans was eligible to become a free agent on February 9.

Evans returns to the Riders after an incredible sophomore campaign that saw him become one of the league’s top playmakers and a go-to target for quarterback Cody Fajardo.

On the way to being named a 2019 CFL All-Star, Evans earned 1,334 yards receiving (fourth in the league) on 72 receptions and five touchdowns. His average of 17.4 yards per catch made him a consistent threat for the deep ball and he topped the league with 15 receptions of 30 yards or more.

The 29-year-old Californian built off a solid rookie season where he put up 785 yards on 50 receptions including 233 yards after catch.

Prior to joining the Riders, Evans was selected by the New York Jets in the 4th round (115thoverall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent time with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.