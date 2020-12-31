Argos sign kicker/punter Boris Bede to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced today the team has re-signed American K/P Boris Bede and extended the contract of American WR Keyarris Garrett.

Bede was set to become a free agent in February.

Bede, 31, was acquired by Toronto from Montreal in a kicker-for-kicker trade back in February. Bede has played his entire five-year, 80-game career in Montreal and in 2019 the native of Toulon, France converted on 31-of-35 field goals (88.6%), while leading the league in kickoff yards (5,772) and kickoff average (69.5), while finishing third in the CFL in punt average for punters who had at least 100 punts (44.6). The 6’4 kicker is the CFL’s all-time leader in kickoff average at 69.3 yards, more than 3 yards longer than number two on the list. The Tiffin University and Laval University alum was a CFL East All-Star in 2015 after nailing 36-of-40 field goals (90.0%). For his career, Bede has made 141-of-171 field goals for 82.5% and has kicked at least a 52-yard field goal in each of his five seasons while accumulating a punt average of 44.2 on 510 punts.

Garrett, 28, most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL after spending parts of 2019 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2019 offseason and the Baltimore Brigade of the Arena Football League. The 6’4, 221-pound WR signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 and spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad and was released in September of 2017.

The Texas native spent five seasons, including a medical redshirt season, at the University of Tulsa (2011-2015) where during his senior year, Garrett led the NCAA in receiving yards with 1,588, finished eighth in receptions with 96 and added eight touchdowns in 13 games while being named First-Team All C-USA. In 46 career games for the Golden Hurricane, Garrett hauled in 219 receptions (third all-time in school history) for 3,209 yards (fourth) and 22 touchdowns (eighth).

The team also announced the release of American DB Tyler Sigler and the retirement of American OL Dontavius Blair.