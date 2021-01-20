Riders, Williams-Lambert agree to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced American wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert has signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Williams-Lambert was set to become a free agent in February.

Williams-Lambert (6’3-228lbs) returns to the Green and White after a sensational freshman season that saw him named the 2018 West Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie and ended with him signing a futures contract with the Chicago Bears in January of 2019. The 26-year-old played three preseason games with the Bears making five receptions for 49 yards.

He returned to the Riders in September of 2019 and played in three games, making five receptions for 57 yards.

In his rookie CFL season, the Illinois native started 17 regular season games and the Western Semi-Final. Williams-Lambert tallied 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns and a team-leading 62 receptions. He had two 100-yard receiving games both against Calgary on August 19 and October 20. He added one catch for one yard and one carry for nine yards in the playoffs.

Prior to coming the Riders, Williams-Lambert signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in May of 2016. He was with the Saints through August of 2017.

A gifted collegiate player, Williams-Lambert played four seasons at Ball State recording 200 receptions for 2,723 yards and 24 touchdowns over 44 games. He left Ball State ranked fourth all-time in school history in both receptions and receiving yards.