REDBLACKS extend four including Leone, Coombs

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed punter Richie Leone, defensive back Randall Evans, offensive lineman Mark Korte and receiver Anthony Coombs to contract extensions, the club announced on Tuesday.

All four were set to become free agents in February.

Leone, a University of Houston product, had a big year for the REDBLACKS in 2019, culminating with his inclusion on the CFL All-Star Team. Leone netted 5,179 yards on a career-high 131 punts, averaging 48.8 yards. Leone, who explored NFL opportunities before signing back on with Ottawa, is a three-time CFL all-star punter and led the league in punting average in 2015 and 2016 (49.5 and 49.3) and East Division in 2019. Leone has played 71 career games in the CFL punting 472 times for 22,809 gross yards (48.3 average).

Evans, had a breakout year in 2019. With just six games to his credit the previous two years with Hamilton and Ottawa, the 29-year-old Evans suited up for 17 games in 2019, recording 56 defensive tackles and 12 more on special teams. Drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL draft, Evans, former first team all-Big 12, spent time in Philly and with the LA Chargers before heading to the CFL.

Korte was drafted by the Ottawa REDBLACKS fourth overall in the 2018 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta, where he was a 2017 U SPORTS All-Canadian. In two seasons in Ottawa, Korte played in 34 games for the REDBLACKS and has carved out a regular spot on the offensive line.

Coombs signed with Ottawa during the free agency period in 2020 after spending 2019 with the Hamilton Tigers-Cats. Coombs played in 16 games in Hamilton, where he ran the ball 37 times for 158 yards. He also added another 20 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Coombs was drafted third overall in the 2014 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argos. In 69 games in the CFL, Coombs has recorded 1695 receiving yards and 352 rushing yards.