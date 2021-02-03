Roughriders release defensive end Charleston Hughes

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive end Charleston Hughes, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hughes was scheduled to become a free agent on February 9.

“After ongoing negotiations that took place over the last several weeks, we were unable to come to an agreement with Charleston,” said Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day. “While we are disappointed, we want to thank Charleston for his dedication to the Riders and to the Saskatchewan community during his time with the Club.”

2021 FREE AGENCY

» Official Free Agent Tracker

» Bio: Charleston Hughes’ career numbers

» FA Most Wanted: A dominant pass-rushing presence

» More free agency headlines

Hughes signed with the Roughriders after being traded to Saskatchewan in February of 2018. He went on to play 34 regular season games in green and white, making 85 defensive tackles, 31 sacks, seven forced fumbles and scoring two touchdowns. He also played in two playoff games making six tackles and a sack. Hughes was a CFL All-Star both seasons he played for the Riders and was the team’s 2019 nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Prior to coming to the Riders, Hughes played 10 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and won two Grey Cup Championships.