Als bring OL David Foucault home, sign three 2020 picks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have reached an agreement with Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault.

The Lasalle, QC. native reunites with Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes, who led the Université de Montréal Carabins when Foucault was a player.

Foucault (six-foot-eight, 319 pounds) played three seasons with the BC Lions (2017 to 2019) after being the Alouettes’ fifth overall selection in the 2014 CFL Draft. That same year, he played five games with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He continued to develop on the team’s practice roster and saw the team reach Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.

In 2019, the work of the 31-year-old athlete on the offensive line helped Lions’ running back John White amass 1,004 rushing yards, good for fourth-place in the CFL. The work of Foucault helped Lions’ receiver Bryan Burnham gain 1,492 receiving-yards in addition to 11 majors, which placed him second in the CFL in both categories.

In 2017, the Lions acquired Foucault’s negotiating rights.

“I’ve known David since his playing days with the Carabins. His hard work is contagious, and his imposing stature will be reassuring for our offensive players”, said Danny Maciocia. “David brings another dimension and depth to our offensive line. We are very pleased to have added this talented football player to our roster.”

The Alouettes also announced that the club signed contracts with three players from the 2020 draft: Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock, receiver Vincent Alessandrini, as well as running back Colton Klassen.

Gowanlock (six-foot-three, 230 pounds) played four seasons for the University of Manitoba Bisons before being selected in the eighth round (66th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020. In 2019, the Duncan, BC native registered 35 tackles and one sack on top of knocking down one pass in eight games. In the Hardy Cup semi-final, he added five tackles and half a sack.

Alessandrini (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) was drafted in the seventh round (60th overall) by the Alouettes at the 2020 CFL Draft. The 24-year-old receiver spent four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers (2016 to 2019). In his rookie season, he led the league with an average of 6.5 yards per reception, finishing the campaign with 554 yards (second in the RSEQ) on 52 receptions and one touchdown. In 17 career-games, the Laval, QC native played 17 games and recorded 95 catches, totaling 1,153 yards and two majors.

Klassen (five-foot-eight, 200 pounds) played under former Alouettes all-time great Scott Flory for four seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. In his senior season in 2019, the Saskatoon native amassed 510 rushing yards on 87 carries, while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 194 yards and one major. He was named a Mountain West Conference All-Star in 2018 and 2019. He was selected in the eighth round (69th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020.