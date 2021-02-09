Back in Green: Riders, Micah Johnson agree to one-year deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have bolstered their pass rush ahead of the 2021 season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

Johnson was ranked seventh on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

The 32-year-old is a seven-year veteran of the CFL, having spent all but one of those seasons as a member of the Calgary Stampeders.

In 2019, he made the move to join the Riders, where he continued to harass quarterbacks alongside longtime running mate Charleston Hughes.

He appeared in 15 games during his first season in Riderville, posting 26 tackles and four sacks.

Johnson has two Grey Cups on his mantle (2014, 2018) and has been named a West Division and CFL All-Star on three separate occasions (2016-2018).

Last off-season, Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the BC Lions as a free agent. He did not make an appearance for the team due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

In 96 career outings, the Kentucky product has put up 184 tackles, 45 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles.