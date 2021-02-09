Ticats bolster defensive backfield with Ciante Evans

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bolstered their defence, adding defensive back Ciante Evans to their secondary.

Evans was ranked 22nd on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

The 28-year-old is a five-year veteran of the CFL. He spent his first four years with the Calgary Stampeders before moving to play for the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

In his first season with the Als, Evans appeared in 13 games, making 29 tackles while picking off three passes.

Evans won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018. He has been named a West Division All-Star on two occasions (2017, 2018) and was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in 2017.

In 61 career games, the Nebraska product has posted 156 tackles, 12 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.