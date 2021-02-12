Riders sign Canadian LB Kevin Francis

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Kevin Francis for the 2021 season.

Francis (six-foot-five, 220 pounds) returns to the Green and White after a two-year hiatus, having signed with the Lions for the 2020 season after spending the 2019 season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The 27-year-old entered the CFL with the Riders after he was selected in the 2016 supplemental draft. A gifted special teamer, Francis has played 52 career CFL games making 15 defensive tackles, 37 special teams tackles and two forced fumbles.

Francis was also noted for his special teams play in college, where he played 34 games, starting in 10, as a tight end at North Carolina A&T. The Toronto born, New York raised Francis collected 17 receptions for 163 yards in his time as an Aggie and made eight special teams tackles.