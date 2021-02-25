Catch up on all of Thursday’s transactions

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicked off the day with some news, announcing they have signed signed American receiver Blake Jackson and American defensive back Prince Robinson.

Jackson (5-11, 200, Mary Hardin-Baylor, March 7, 1994 in Houston, TX) was most recently with Houston of the XFL. He spent parts of 2018 on Cleveland’s roster, seeing action in one game. Jackson played three seasons as a quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor, completing 311 of 487 pass attempts for 4,311 yards. He threw 49 touchdowns and led the Crusaders to a Division III national championship as a senior and was named Southwest Conference offensive player of the year and an all-American. Jackson also attended Calgary Stampeders training camp in 2018.

Robinson (6-0, 190, Tarleton State, September 12, 1997 in Houston, TX) led all Division II defenders with three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2019. The Lone Star Conference Defensive Back of the Year excelled during his time with Tarleton State, finishing his two-year career with 118 tackles, nine interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 37 passes defended and three forced fumbles in just 25 games. He also showcased an elite returner ability, where he scored three more touchdowns.

Edmonton also got in on the action on Thursday, announcing they have signed three players including American linebacker Keishawn Bierria (Washington), American defensive back TJ Mutcherson (UCF) and American defensive back Debione Renfro (Texas A&M).

Bierria attended the University of Washington from 2014-2017. In his college career he accumulated 242 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. He was drafted by the NFL’s Denver Broncos in the 6th round (217th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft. Bierria also spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals practice rosters.

Mutcherson attended the University of Central Florida, playing for the Knights in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Tampa product recorded 73 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions in his college career. Mutcherson spent time with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and 2019.

Renfro attended Texas A&M University, playing for the Aggies from 2017-2019. In his college career he accumulated 123 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 14 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

The Lions also added to their roster, inking a pair of players, WR TJ Rahming (A) and DB KiAnte Hardin (A).

Rahming attended part of 2019 training camp with the Washington Football Team and would later sign with the Miami Dolphins before being waived in March of 2020. The Georgia native enjoyed four solid years at Duke (2015-18) where he was a top target for current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. In 50 total games with the Blue Devils, Rahming caught 253 passes for 2,919 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 15 carries for 85 yards on the ground and 38 punt returns for 237 yards.

Hardin attended Pittsburg State for his final three years of college (2017-19) and earned third-team MIAA honours despite missing five games due to injury in his junior season. In his final season with the Gorillas, Hardin racked up 27 combined tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. In 21 games (2015-16) at the University of Minnesota, Hardin made 52 combined tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups while also compiling 328 all-purpose yards as a kick returner.