Lions sign Canadian QB Nathan Rourke

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club has signed QB Nathan Rourke (N) to a three-year contract. The Victoria native was selected the second round (15th overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft.

“I’m really excited to be able to work with this organization and happy to be able to focus on helping the Lions this season and beyond,” said Rourke.

“Rick Campbell and Jordan Maksymic are putting together a really good unit on offence; we’ve got some good weapons here and it’s going to be a fun quarterback room to be a part of. I’m definitely excited to see what it all looks like.”

After transferring from Fort Scott Community College, Rourke (six-foot-two, 209 pounds) enjoyed three very solid seasons at Ohio University (2017 to 2019). With the Bobcats, Rourke passed for 7,475 yards and 70 touchdowns while also adding remarkable totals of 2,639 yards and 49 touchdowns on the ground through 35 total games.

Rourke also led the Bobcats to three consecutive Bowl game wins, including his MVP performance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in January of 2020 to wrap up his NCAA career. Rourke most recently attended mini-camp with the New York Giants this month.

Rourke’s signing also ensures the Lions will have all seven players selected in the 2020 CFL Draft under contract and on hand to start training camp.

The 2020 Lions Draft Class:

Round 1, 1st overall- Jordan Williams, LB, East Carolina

Round 2, 15th overall- Nathan Rourke, QB, Ohio

Round 3, 23rd overall- Court Hammond, DL, Western Oregon

Round 5, 40th overall- Matt Guevremont, OL, Indiana of PA

Round 5, 43rd overall- Cordell Hastings, WR, Acadia

Round 7, 58th overall- Kayden Johnson, RB, York

Round 8, 67th overall- Damian Jamieson, LB, York