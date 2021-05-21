EE Football Team add Brian Cheeseman to medical staff

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team announces Brian Cheeseman as its director of sports medicine and rehabilitation.

Cheeseman has spent the last 11 seasons as the head athletic therapist for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings. During his time with the Oil Kings, he has worked nearly 700 regular season games, 95 playoff games, and nine memorial cup games, including an Oil Kings Memorial Cup Championship in 2014.

The Newfoundland native has been asked to with Team Canada at the international level many times in his career. Cheeseman worked as an athletic therapist for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 as well as representing Canada’s National team at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in 2013 and the U-17 Pacific Team in 2021.

Cheeseman holds a bachelor of kinesiology from Memorial University in St. John’s, NL and a bachelor of applied health science and athletic therapy from Sheridan College in Oakville, ON.