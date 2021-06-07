Canadian DE Jonathan Kongbo returns to the Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce that the club has signed free agent defensive end Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.

Kongbo was originally selected fifth overall by Winnipeg in the 2019 CFL Draft. He went on to play 12 games during that Grey Cup winning season, recording 12 defensive tackles and one sack. Kongbo was released following the season to allow him to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kongo spent three seasons collegiately at Tennessee prior to be drafting by Winnipeg, seeing action in 30 games with 17 starts and recording 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.