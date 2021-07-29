Elks leave LB Diggs, DE Lemon off final roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks finalized their roster on Thursday afternoon and introduced two significant free agents to the market at the same time.

Linebacker Vontae Diggs and defensive end Shawn Lemon were among the 16 players that the team released at the end of its camp.

Diggs, 25, was the team’s outstanding rookie in 2019. The linebacker had 73 tackles, with 11 on special teams and had two sacks and an interception in his debut season with Edmonton.

Lemon, 32, signed as a free agent with the Elks on Feb. 3. With 70 career sacks, 166 tackles and 22 forced fumbles over 107 games, Lemon’s services should be hotly contested in the coming days.

The Elks also released the following players: National DB Jordan Beaulieu, American OL Erick Browne, American DL Justin Cates, National FB Peter Cender, American OL Thaddeus Coleman, American OL O’Shea Dugas, American RB Tarean Folston, American DB Caleb Ham, American DB T.J. Mutcherson, American DB Nick Pickett, American DB Robert Priester, National WR Mailkue Richards, American WR Kenny Shaw and American DB Kieron Williams.