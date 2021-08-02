Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
REDBLACKS add rec Charone Peake among five roster moves

OTTAWA — The REDBLACKS have signed American receiver Charone Peake.

The 28-year-old (six-foot-two, 187 pounds) played his college football at Clemson and was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was with the Jets until the start of the 2019 season. He was with the the Jacksonville Jaguars through the 2020 off-season and got a taste of the CFL this year. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in January and was one of the final players cut from training camp this past week.

The team has released American receiver Jerminic Smith and American defensive back Brandin Dandridge.

American receiver Davon Grayson and national offensive lineman Jaylan Guthrie have been added to the REDBLACKS’ practice roster.

Ottawa opens its season in Edmonton on Aug. 7.

